Mediterranean diet in an Indian kitchen: What to eat, what to avoid and why it matters

For years, the Mediterranean diet has been regarded as one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world, consistently associated with a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and premature death. More recently, scientists have begun asking another important question: can what we eat also influence how we think and feel?

A recent study involving more than 3,200 adults over the age of 50 found that those who followed a Mediterranean-style eating pattern more closely reported better psychological well-being and greater resilience to stress. While the findings do not prove that diet alone improves mental health, they add to growing evidence that food choices can influence not only physical health but also emotional well-being.

The encouraging news for Indians is that adopting a Mediterranean diet does not mean filling the kitchen with imported olive oil, feta cheese or expensive packaged foods. The real strength of the Mediterranean diet lies not in specific ingredients but in its philosophy — eating more plants, choosing healthier fats, including adequate protein, limiting processed foods, and enjoying meals prepared from fresh ingredients. Many of these principles are already deeply rooted in traditional Indian cuisine.

The Mediterranean diet is more than olive oil

The Mediterranean diet is often misunderstood as a diet centred around olive oil. In reality, it is a balanced eating pattern built around vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, healthy fats and moderate amounts of dairy, fish or lean meat. Processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages and excessive red meat occupy only a small place in this dietary pattern. It is this overall combination of foods, rather than any single ingredient, that has consistently been linked with better cardiovascular, metabolic and now potentially mental health. Simply adding olive oil to an otherwise unhealthy diet is unlikely to produce meaningful benefits.

Your Indian kitchen already has most of the ingredients

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that eating Mediterranean means eating Western food. In reality, a traditional Indian meal can closely resemble a Mediterranean plate when prepared thoughtfully. A meal consisting of dal, seasonal vegetables, whole wheat or millet rotis, curd and a fresh salad provides fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and complex carbohydrates in proportions remarkably similar to those recommended in Mediterranean dietary patterns. Rajma, chole, lobia, whole green moong and sprouts are excellent sources of plant protein and dietary fibre. Homemade curd supplies probiotics while spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander and ginger contribute numerous bioactive compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Let vegetables dominate your plate

Vegetables should ideally occupy nearly half the plate during lunch and dinner. Indian cuisine offers tremendous variety. Spinach, methi, sarson, lauki, tori, pumpkin, cabbage, cauliflower, beans, carrots, beetroot, capsicum, bhindi and gourds provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while contributing relatively few calories. Eating vegetables of different colours increases the diversity of beneficial plant compounds that help combat oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, two biological processes linked with diabetes, cardiovascular disease and several other chronic illnesses. Preparing vegetables with minimal oil while retaining their natural texture preserves both flavour and nutritional value.

Choose whole grains over refined carbohydrates

Replacing polished white rice and refined flour products with whole wheat, brown rice, hand-pounded rice or traditional millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi increases fibre intake and slows the rise in blood glucose after meals. Whole grains also promote satiety and support healthier gut bacteria. Traditional Indian cereals that have nourished communities for centuries deserve a return to the dining table, not because they are fashionable, but because they remain nutritionally superior to many refined alternatives.

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Protein deserves a larger place on the Indian plate

Increasing protein intake improves satiety, preserves muscle mass, supports healthy ageing and helps maintain more stable blood glucose levels. Fortunately, protein need not be expensive. Dals, rajma, chole, lobia, soy products, sprouts and homemade curd remain economical options for vegetarians. Those who consume animal foods can include eggs, fish and skinless chicken in moderation. Paneer can certainly be enjoyed but should be prepared with limited oil and eaten in appropriate portions. Every major meal should ideally contain a meaningful source of protein rather than relying almost entirely on cereals.

Healthy fats matter more than expensive oils

One reason the Mediterranean diet gained worldwide popularity is its emphasis on unsaturated fats. Mustard oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil and rice bran oil can all be part of a healthy dietary pattern when used judiciously. The larger objective is to reduce saturated fats from excessive ghee, butter, vanaspati and highly processed foods while avoiding deep frying whenever possible. It is equally important to remember that all oils contain similar calories. Healthy oils should replace unhealthy fats, not increase the total amount of fat consumed.

Keeping sugar low without feeling deprived

One striking feature of Mediterranean eating is that desserts are occasional pleasures rather than everyday habits. This means limiting sweets, sugary beverages, packaged fruit juices, bakery products and sweetened breakfast cereals. Tea and coffee deserve particular attention because even one teaspoon of sugar added twice daily accumulates to several kilograms over the course of a year.

Whole fruits, however, should not be feared. Fruits such as apples, guava and pear are often unnecessarily blamed for worsening diabetes. When eaten as whole fruits in limited portions, they provide fibre, vitamins and antioxidants that slow sugar absorption and contribute to overall health.

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Salt: The hidden ingredient we often overlook

Indian cooking possesses one of the richest traditions of herbs and spices anywhere in the world. Ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, curry leaves, mint and fresh coriander create layers of flavour that reduce dependence on salt. A squeeze of lemon often brightens food more effectively than another pinch of salt. Excess salt intake raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart and kidney disease.

Healthy eating should never feel like a punishment. It should be enjoyable, culturally familiar and practical enough to continue for years rather than weeks.

(The author is senior consultant, endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)