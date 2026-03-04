India overtakes US in childhood obesity, second only to China: By 2040, 20 mn children will be living with it in the country, says global report

India now ranks second globally for children who are overweight and living with obesity after China, beating the US and other Western nations, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2026. Compiling figures till 2025, researchers estimated that India could have 41 million children with high body mass index (BMI) and 14 million living with obesity.

In India, altogether 14.9 million children in the five to nine age group and more than 26 million children in the 10-19 age bracket were overweight or obese in 2025. Worldwide, the atlas found that more than one in five (20.7 per cent) in the 5-19 age group are living with obesity or are overweight, an increase of 14.6 per cent since 2010.

Of the eight countries projected to have more than 10 million children with high BMI, China, India and the US each had over 10 million children living with obesity. China leads both categories, with 62 million children with high BMI and 33 million with only obesity, followed by India and the US (27 million high BMI; 13 million obesity).

What does the 2040 health map look like?

The Atlas presents a series of childhood obesity prevalence projections for the period 2025 to 2040. Estimates suggest that in this period, 20 million children in India will be living with obesity and 56 million will be either overweight or living with obesity. In the same period, children aged 5-19 years are projected to develop risk factors associated with high BMI. This includes BMI-attributed hypertension increasing from 2.99 million to 4.21 million, hyperglycaemia from 1.39 million to 1.91 million and high triglycerides from 4.39 million to 6.07 million.

What explains India’s ranking?

“Most alarming is the pace of change. India is among the fastest-rising countries in the world for children who are overweight and living with obesity, with annual increases, on average, of almost five per cent. These trends are not inevitable — they are linked in large part to an environment that fails to provide access to healthy foods and activities,” Johanna Ralsom, CEO of World Obesity Federation and a global leader in non-communicable disease advocacy, told The Indian Express.

Explaining India’s ranking, Ralsom said that India now ranks second globally in childhood obesity because of its population size. India also ranks first within the WHO South-East Asia Region with more than 45 million young people aged 0–19 overweight or living with obesity.

Childhood obesity exposes the young population to similar risks of chronic illnesses as adults, including hypertension and cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that by 2040, over 57 million children will show early signs of cardiovascular disease (high triglycerides), while over 43 million will show signs of hypertension. The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2040, a total of 507 million children will be living with obesity or be overweight.

What’s triggering childhood obesity?

As per the report, 74 per cent of adolescents aged 11 to 17 fail to meet recommended physical activity levels. Only 35.5 per cent of school-age children (primary and secondary) receive school meals. Children aged 6–10 consume an average of 0–50 ml of sugary drinks per day. Around 32.6 per cent of infants up to five months are breast-fed sub-optimally. About 13.4 per cent of women, aged 15–49, are exposed to high BMI. About 4.2 per cent of women between15 and 49 live with Type 2 diabetes.

The World Obesity Atlas shows that urgent, coordinated action is needed to protect India’s future generation. Stronger prevention policies, including healthier school food environment, protection from the marketing of unhealthy foods and fiscal measures such as taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages need to be framed. Early screening and care in primary health systems can also change this trajectory. “India has the opportunity to lead the region in reversing these trends but action cannot wait,” Ralsom added.

The World Obesity Federation further warned that although the deadline to halt child obesity had been extended to 2030, most countries remain off track, India being no exception.