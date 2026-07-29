India’s HIV fight has changed: Why ageing, diabetes and new hotspots are the next big challenge

India has sharply reduced new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths but longer survival is bringing new challenges. Infectious disease expert Dr Sanjay Pujari explains why ageing, chronic diseases, emerging transmission hotspots and newer prevention tools will shape the country’s next phase of HIV response.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 10:11 AM IST
HIVIndia’s experience shows that a nationally owned and predominantly domestically-funded HIV programme can be both sustainable and resilient. (Source: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s HIV programme is often held up as a public health success story. New infections and AIDS-related deaths have fallen sharply over the past decade, millions of people are receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy and viral suppression rates are among the highest in the world. But as people with HIV live longer, the country’s battle against the epidemic is entering a new phase.

Doctors are now grappling with an ageing population living with HIV, many of whom are developing diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and other non-communicable diseases that require integrated care. At the same time, fresh HIV transmission hotspots linked to injecting drug use have emerged in states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Punjab, underscoring that the epidemic continues to evolve.

Dr Sanjay Pujari, Director and Chief Consultant at the Institute of Infectious Diseases, Pune, will be speaking on clinical strategies for integrating HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and non-communicable diseases at the International AIDS Conference being held in Rio de Janeiro. He spoke to The Indian Express about India’s changing HIV landscape, the country’s role in the global response and the priorities for ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

What is the current burden of HIV in the country, and what concerns you the most?

India’s HIV response has come a long way. By the end of 2023, an estimated 2.54 million people were living with HIV, with an adult prevalence of 0.20%. Over the past decade, we’ve seen encouraging progress; new HIV infections have fallen by 44.2% since 2010, while AIDS-related deaths have dropped by 79.2%. Today, around 1.8 million people receive free antiretroviral therapy (ART) through the national programme, with 94% treatment retention and 97% viral suppression, which is a significant public health achievement.

But success brings a new set of challenges. Because people with HIV are living longer, we’re now seeing more of them develop age-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. The proportion of people living with HIV, who are over 50, has risen from 17% in 2000 to 37% in 2023, and is expected to cross 50% by 2030. This means our focus must shift from treating HIV alone to managing HIV alongside other chronic illnesses. Another area of concern is the emergence of HIV transmission hotspots in states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Punjab, where infections are being driven largely by needle sharing among people who inject drugs.

What unique perspective does India bring to this year’s global HIV agenda?

India’s experience shows that a nationally owned and predominantly domestically-funded HIV programme can be both sustainable and resilient. At a time when many countries are grappling with shrinking international support, that is an important lesson for the global HIV community.

The second major contribution is India’s role as the pharmacy of the world for HIV medicines. Nearly 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally are manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical companies. As discussions increasingly turn to equitable access to treatment and newer prevention tools, India’s manufacturing capacity becomes even more critical. The same is likely to hold true for innovations such as long-acting injectable prevention medicines like lenacapavir.

Story continues below this ad

How is India incorporating newer HIV prevention strategies, such as long-acting PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) into its public health programme?

India already has national guidelines for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) but access to these medicines has not yet been expanded as part of a large-scale public health programme.

One of the most exciting developments in HIV prevention is lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable that offers protection with just one injection every six months. It has not yet been approved by Indian regulators because additional country-specific safety and efficacy data are needed. However, Gilead Sciences has already signed voluntary, royalty-free licensing agreements with four Indian generic manufacturers. Once regulatory approval is granted, lenacapavir could become a valuable addition to India’s HIV prevention strategy.

Does stigma and discrimination continue to affect people living with HIV?

The situation has improved considerably over the years, but stigma has certainly not disappeared. Many people living with HIV continue to struggle with internalised stigma, which calls for sustained counselling and psychosocial support. At the same time, discrimination still exists within families, communities and, unfortunately, even in some healthcare settings.

Story continues below this ad

Health insurance is one area where significant gaps remain. People living with HIV are often denied adequate insurance coverage despite advances in treatment that allow them to lead long and productive lives.

India has an important legal safeguard in the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, which prohibits discrimination in employment, healthcare, education and other areas. The challenge now is ensuring that these protections translate into meaningful change on the ground.

Looking ahead to 2030, what do you see as the biggest opportunity—and the biggest challenge—in ending HIV as a public health threat in India?

As people living with HIV age, healthcare must evolve with their needs. We need models that integrate HIV care with the management of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. While there have been examples of programme-level integration, the next step is to develop standardised clinical pathways so that care is organised around the individual rather than around separate diseases.

The biggest opportunity lies in India’s generic pharmaceutical industry, which is well placed to shape the future of the global HIV response by making both affordable treatment and long-acting preventive medicines more widely available. At the same time, if India is to achieve its goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, it will need to sharpen its focus on prevention and treatment in the geographic hotspots where HIV prevalence remains higher than the national average.

Story continues below this ad

As international HIV funding becomes more constrained, how should India adapt its HIV response?

Fortunately, India is less vulnerable to international funding cuts than many other countries. According to UNAIDS, we have relatively low dependence on PEPFAR funding and are grouped with countries such as South Africa, Thailand and Brazil.

That doesn’t mean funding reductions will have no impact. Community-based organisations and research projects supported by the US government and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) could face disruptions, which may affect some services and ongoing research. However, the national HIV programme itself is built largely on domestic funding, making it far more resilient to these global financial shifts.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments