Over 80% of India’s elderly could face dangerous heat levels at 3°C global warming, says Lancet study

Older adults in Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic plain could experience more than 2,000 hours of intolerable heat a year, with heat persisting through both day and night

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readGlobal Warming, HeatwaveUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 07:56 AM IST
elderly heat levelOlder people face serious health risks from heat at lower temperatures than previously estimated. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Older adults across India, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh—accounting for 73% of the world’s older population—could face dangerous heat waves day and night for up to three months once global warming reaches 3°C or more, a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health estimates.

India stands out as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries. At 3°C of warming, more than half of India’s population and over 80% of its older adults could experience at least 180 hours of intolerable heat a year, on average. In Delhi and the greater Indo-Gangetic Plain, older adults are projected to experience close to or more than 1,000 hours of intolerable heat a year at 1.5°C of global warming, expected around 2030. At 3°C, this rises to more than 2,000 hours.

Experts explain | Why India struggles to count heatwave deaths as climate change intensifies

“Importantly, these hours are not spread evenly throughout the year. They are concentrated between May and September,” Prof Qinqin Kong, lead author of the study, told The Indian Express via email. At more than 3°C of warming, older adults could experience intolerable heat repeatedly during both day and night for several consecutive months, leaving little opportunity for the body to recover. Such exposure would put enormous pressure on access to cooling, electricity, health services and heat-response programmes, Prof Kong said.

Why older people are more vulnerable

Prof Kong said older people face serious health risks from heat at lower temperatures than previously estimated. Previous studies relied heavily on measurements from healthy young adults to determine when temperature and humidity would become challenging for the human body.

Older people are generally less able to regulate body temperature: they sweat less, their blood vessels respond more slowly and their hearts work harder in the heat. As a result, earlier studies may have underestimated the number of people at risk from extreme heat by at least two-fold, she said.

Dr Mahaveer Golechha, professor at IIPH-Gandhinagar and a senior heat action plan expert, said the research is a timely reminder that there is no single temperature threshold at which heat becomes dangerous for everyone.

“Ageing diminishes the body’s ability to control heat, and older people are likely to experience greater physiological strain at much lower temperature-humidity levels than healthy young people,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The study’s finding that South Asia is among the most vulnerable regions should be treated as a grave public health warning, Dr Golechha added. Heat action plans should not rely on single maximum-temperature thresholds. Heat-health early warning systems should account for age-related vulnerability, temperature and humidity, duration of exposure, night temperatures and local demographics.

What the study found

The study accounts for age-related differences in heat tolerance on a global scale. Researchers drew on laboratory experiments measuring heat tolerance in three age groups: younger adults (15–39), middle-aged adults (40–59) and older adults (60 and above). They then mapped where heat would become dangerous for each group and how many people would be affected.

Using a high-resolution heat-stress metric, the researchers modelled scenarios ranging from 1°C to 4°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels, in 0.5°C increments, alongside population projections.

At 1.5°C of warming, an estimated 22% of the world’s older adults—about 290 million people—would face unsafe heat for at least a month each year. The study defines this as at least 180 hours of dangerous heat annually, assuming roughly six hours of such exposure per day. Young adults would not face a similar level of risk until 4°C of warming, when 17%—about 490 million people—would be affected. Each additional degree of warming exposes roughly one billion more people to temperature-humidity combinations beyond which the body can no longer maintain its heat balance.

Story continues below this ad

What “intolerable heat” means

Prof Kong stressed that the study’s “heat limit” is not a line between life and death. Crossing it does not mean someone will die within a short period. Rather, it marks the point at which the body can no longer keep its core temperature stable, even during very light activity such as desk work.

Beyond this point, the body continuously gains heat, and prolonged exposure can eventually become life-threatening.

The burden is also highly unequal. The greatest exposure is concentrated in tropical and subtropical regions, particularly South Asia, the Persian Gulf, West Africa, Southeast Asia and eastern China. Many of these areas are densely populated and have fewer resources for adaptation.

“India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Niger stand out because they combine large population exposure and high poverty rates, which we use as an indicator of limited capacity to adapt,” Prof Kong said. The combination of intense heat, large vulnerable populations and limited resources is particularly concerning, she added.

Story continues below this ad

Implications for outdoor work

The findings also have implications for outdoor work in India. In the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the period of greatest heat stress overlaps with the monsoon and Kharif agricultural season. “If extreme heat persists through both the day and night, simply shifting outdoor work to cooler hours becomes much harder,” Prof Kong said. This could affect health and livelihoods as well as agricultural productivity and food security.

Why heat warnings alone are not enough

Dr Golechha said heat-health strategies must go beyond issuing warnings and identify those most vulnerable to heat. “Provide special alerts and assistance for the elderly, people living alone, people with chronic illnesses, people living in poorly ventilated homes, and people without reliable cooling,” he said.

The authors also called on governments to develop heat-emergency plans and improve access to cooling and heat-warning systems. Cutting emissions, they said, remains essential to reducing older people’s risk of prolonged, round-the-clock heat and protecting future generations from widespread heat exposure.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments