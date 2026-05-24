Indians urged to avoid non-essential travel to Ebola affected, neighbouring countries

The Indian government, in line with recommendations of the World Health Organisation, has advised all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to DR Congo, Uganda, and their neighbouring countries such as South Sudan. “Indians currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions,” the union health ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier, it had issued advisory for those travelling from or transiting through these “high risk countries” experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness and fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, and sore throat to report to the airport health officer or health desk at all ports, airports and other points of entry into the country. The advisory had also said that any person with history of direct contact with blood or bodily fluids of a person confirmed or suspected to have Ebola should also reach out to the health authorities at the port of entry.