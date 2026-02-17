India AI summit 2026: Govt develops policy framework for AI in healthcare, data platform to train models

There is a need to take AI from experimentation to scaleable applications while creating guardrails

Written by: Anonna Dutt
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Union Health Ministry, AI impact summit, artificial intelligence,Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the Ayushman Bharat digital mission created the digital public architechture, without which AI could not be developed responsibly or at scale. (Image generated using AI)
The Union Health Ministry has released a policy framework for bringing AI to healthcare, which balances ethical and safety concerns with innovation, at the ongoing AI impact summit.

“There is a need to take AI from experimentation to scaleable applications while creating guardrails at the same time, which is where the framework called Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) comes in,” said National Health Authority CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal. He also headed the committee that developed the framework.

“There were large deliberations with clinicians, health technology companies, state governments, participants of healthcare delivery and policy makers at several levels. There were four consultations held in Vijaywada, Delhi, Shillong, and Mumbai for developing this framework,” added Barnwal.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the Ayushman Bharat digital mission created the digital public architechture, without which AI could not be developed responsibly or at scale.

“We all know that AI does not operate in isolation. AI lives, breathes, thrives on the digital infrastructure. Recognising this early, India began laying the foundation almost a decade before. In 2015 we launched digital India with a clear objective to make India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy… this was about preparing India for technologies of the future,” he said.

Appreciating the framework, Dr Catharina Boehme from WHO-SEARO, said, “This is not simply a technology roadmap, it’s a public health strategy, built to strengthen care, improve decisions, extend reach. It supports progress towards universal healthcare and sustainable development goals…. India has become the first country is Southeast Asia region to adopt such a comprehensive strategy and one of the first countries globally to have  it. India has set a benchmark.”

Importantly, the minister also launched a platform that will allow innovators to train their healthcare AI model on real-life data available on single platform. Manindra Agarwal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “The key challenge for the team was that the real data on which the AI has to be trained is very fragmented, available with various health centres, and in small amounts. The data also needs to be protected well because of privacy concerns. So, sharing it is not easy.”

Story continues below this ad

He went on to explain the challenges the platform called Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), which has been developed by the government and IIT Kanpur in collaboration. He said, “Once the data is on the platform and every developer wishes to train their model, the data doesn’t add value after some time because it is the same data. So, one needs a mechanism to ensure that the data is constantly updated.”

He said that BODH will incentivise health centres to motivate the data holders to upload it. “It is a federated platform that will collect data and keep it secure. Developers can send their model to train it on-site. The model developer does not get access to the data. The data holders will be incentivised to upload their data because they can get credit and use it further,” said Agarwal.

