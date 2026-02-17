India AI summit 2026: Govt develops policy framework for AI in healthcare, data platform to train models

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the Ayushman Bharat digital mission created the digital public architechture, without which AI could not be developed responsibly or at scale. (Image generated using AI)

The Union Health Ministry has released a policy framework for bringing AI to healthcare, which balances ethical and safety concerns with innovation, at the ongoing AI impact summit.

“There is a need to take AI from experimentation to scaleable applications while creating guardrails at the same time, which is where the framework called Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) comes in,” said National Health Authority CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal. He also headed the committee that developed the framework.

“There were large deliberations with clinicians, health technology companies, state governments, participants of healthcare delivery and policy makers at several levels. There were four consultations held in Vijaywada, Delhi, Shillong, and Mumbai for developing this framework,” added Barnwal.