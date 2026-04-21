Burning incense sticks indoors? Doctor warns of silent brain and nerve damage

Written by Dr Aditya Gupta

A 42-year-old woman came to us with persistent headaches, fatigue and intermittent dizziness that had gradually worsened over the past year. She also reported occasional ringing in her ears and episodes of rapid breathing, particularly in the evenings. Despite multiple consultations, routine investigations remained inconclusive, and her symptoms were often attributed to stress or lifestyle factors. It was only after a detailed environmental history was taken that a possible source emerged — daily exposure to incense smoke burned in poorly ventilated indoor space.

When incense burns, it releases a mixture of substances into the air, including fine particulate matter (similar to air pollution), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and in some cases, chemicals like salicylates, which are used in incense sticks primarily as fragrance agents and binders. The last chemical had caused the problem in my patient, which we call chronic salicylate intoxication.

This case highlights how prolonged exposure to seemingly benign household practices can contribute to cumulative toxic effects, emphasising the importance of considering environmental factors in patients with unexplained, persistent symptoms.

What is incense stick intoxication?

Chronic salicylate intoxication is a condition where people are exposed to low dose salicylates over the course of years, either through medications like aspirin or household products such as many types of incense. This impacts the nervous system. Studies show that salicylates can alter neurotransmitters, which allow neurons to communicate with each other. Studies have shown that regular exposure to incense smoke is associated with delayed brain development milestones in infants and reduced cognitive performance/structural brain changes in older adults.

Breathing this chemical compound in, especially regularly and in enclosed areas, can lead to cumulative exposure, which is where the “intoxication” idea comes from. Symptoms of chronic salicylate intoxication (such as neurological issues) are not advanced stages of toxicity — they will develop over time and may go unnoticed until they affect the quality of a person’s life.

Studies have shown that the majority of the incense products tested had salicylate content ranging from approximately 10% to 20%. When these products are burned regularly in enclosed spaces or poorly ventilated areas, they produce vapours that can be inhaled for extended periods of time, resulting in the gradual accumulation of salicylate within your body, resulting in salicylate toxicity.

What are symptoms of toxicity?

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Symptoms overlap with those caused by other medical conditions, making diagnosis difficult. However, we have noticed persistent headache, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, or tinnitus, and the individual may exhibit abnormal respiratory patterns such as rapid or deep breathing. In some cases, neurological symptoms may be apparent, providing evidence of altered neurological functioning. Children often have seizures.

Who is most vulnerable?

Chronic exposure to such fumes could create challenges for the already vulnerable population: children, old people, and those who have pre-existing respiratory or neurological conditions.

Limiting exposure, supportive care and monitoring may allow some symptoms to improve. This again stresses the importance of early detection and intervention.

Preventive measures are easy yet important. When one burns incense sticks, there must be good ventilation to reduce the concentration of fumes inhaled. It should be used less often and for shorter durations. Consumers must pay attention to what the products are made of and choose brands with few or no additives.

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Healthcare providers should actively engage in asking about household habits or exposure to fragrance or chemical products when trying to make diagnoses. Thousands of people expose themselves to long-term harm from their home environment without being aware of it. By understanding the possible effects that indoor environmental conditions can have on health, people may be able to create safer and healthier spaces.

(Dr Gupta is chairperson, neurosurgery and co-chief, Cyberknife Centre, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram)