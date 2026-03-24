New TB research: IIT Bombay and Kolkata scientists detect how bacteria hide, adapt and survive

Researchers uncover how TB bacteria alter fat membranes to evade immunity and identify novel compounds that could lead to faster diagnosis of drug-resistant infection.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readMar 24, 2026 10:09 AM IST
A new study by IIT Bombay can help in understanding why TB bacteria are becoming increasingly multidrug-resistant. (File Photo)A new study by IIT Bombay can help in understanding why TB bacteria are becoming increasingly multidrug-resistant. (File Photo)
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Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the microbe that causes tuberculosis (TB), actively reshapes its outer fat membrane to slip past immunity shields, survives stress and even rewires host cells to gain entry. A new study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has found a way to detect these changes, which can help in understanding why TB bacteria are becoming increasingly multidrug-resistant.

The research led by Dr Shobhna Kapoor, Department of Biotechnology/Wellcome Trust India Alliance Intermediate Fellow at IIT-B, raises the possibility of spotting hard-to-diagnose infections by not just looking at proteins but fat. “The TB burden means a higher number of active TB patients in India. This is because of the relapse of the disease due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and finally non-compliance of patients to finish the required three-month therapy. This causes high rates of active, latent and drug-resistant infections, which are communicable,” she said.

How the bacteria adapt to avoid detection over time

Her work shows that the TB bacterium, which is rich in complex lipids, does not have a static membrane. It shifts as the bacterium moves between active and dormant states, helping it withstand stress, avoid detection and persist in the body for long periods.

“Our work also examines how TB bacteria alter the behaviour of the cells they infect,” Dr Kapoor said. The study, published in Journal of Materials Chemistry B, shows that these changes can be detected using a label-free method (which detects diseases without requiring external markers — such as dyes, fluorescent tags, or radioactive isotopes — for cell samples of TB) and liquid crystals, that change colour when cells change.

Why is the study significant?

One reason TB is difficult to control is that the bacteria can enter a resting state called latent or dormant TB after the initial infection. They stay alive but are inactive, sometimes for many years. People with latent TB have no symptoms and cannot spread the disease. However, the bacteria can become active again if the immune system weakens, such as with another infection or HIV or use of immunosuppressants.

Most antibiotics work only on TB bacteria that are active and dividing; therefore, dormant TB cells, which grow very slowly or not at all, can survive treatment and persist in the infected person and even acquire antibiotic tolerance.

Why improved diagnosis is necessary

According to Dr Kapoor, cheap, fast and label-free diagnosis at an early stage is imperative. “Currently, standard tests include sputum-testing and culturing, followed by expensive immunological testing. We need cheaper, mass deployable diagnostic platforms without the need of cold storage transport and heavy equipment. Our study provides a proof of concept that label-free diagnosis platforms based on liquid crystals can differentiate between active and latent bacterial species relying on the subtle changes in their lipids. This obviates the need for expensive consumables and data analysis,” she added.

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How the TB bacteria regulate themselves

A second study led by Dr Kamakshi Sureka Paul, DBT/WT India Alliance Early Career Fellow at JIS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research, Kolkata, focuses on how the bacterium regulates itself. A key signalling molecule regulates growth and survival and researchers have introduced a tool to track these changes in real time inside living cells. The team has also identified compounds that disrupt this system, pointing to a new way of tackling TB. “We need to identify new therapeutic targets and develop alternative treatment strategies,” Dr Paul said.

The research team has focussed on a small bacterial signalling molecule that regulates processes essential for growth, survival, virulence, and host immune activation. “A novel class of inhibitors to disrupt this signalling system has been identified. This is a promising strategy for developing anti-virulence and antimicrobial therapies against TB,” Dr Paul explained.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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