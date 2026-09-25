‘9/10 feels like failure’: After IIT Bombay suicide, students talk about pressure

A classmate of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide, says the experience of entering an IIT can initially be exciting, with students exploring a new environment and opportunities. But academic comparisons can gradually become a source of pressure that many cannot handle.

“First, it’s exciting and exploring. And then when it comes to academics, you start feeling inferior. There is a FOMO (fear of missing out) of not doing well in academics, of being average, but that average is actually excellent,” the classmate says, adding that the pressure can be particularly intense because students are already coming from years of preparation for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

For students who have spent years preparing for one of India’s toughest entrance examinations, getting into an IIT is often seen as the culmination of years of academic pressure. But cracking the JEE does not mean the pressure ends. Once on campus, students continue to navigate competition through academic performance, peer comparison, internships, placements, research and expectations to excel across multiple aspects of college life.

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“When we talk about institutions like IITs, it comes with a lot of mental load because we do a hell lot of things. Since we had already handled the pressure from JEE exams, we feel that professors and the administration understand all aspects of life, from academics to sports to social life, and that everything is accordingly coordinated,” she says.

The student said that pressure can make even strong academic performance feel inadequate. “One part of life is heavily burdened sometimes, which feels like a setback. Even a grade as good as 9 out of 10 feels like failure. At that point, we want a system which actually goes for holistic growth rather than the same rote learning of schools,” the classmate says.

Although Wakode had never shared that he was experiencing mental health concerns, she points to a broader hesitation among students about seeking professional help. “We do hesitate to approach someone because we think about how they will react, although peers and seniors are always there to help when someone is struggling mentally.”

She says this is not only an institutional issue but a wider social one. “For new students, the institute can be very intimidating and, at the same time, feel isolating. All of us are here for a purpose, but in the process, I feel we are losing out on emotional wellbeing, for example, spending time talking about things other than academics, which hardly happens. Most of us feel isolated, with minimal scope for interaction beyond academics. And we cannot afford to be mediocre,” the student says.

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When achievement becomes a source of pressure

For students, the identity associated with being an IITian can add another layer to the pressure, says Rituparna Ghosh, senior consultant psychologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. Counselling some of them, she explains, “Students at IITs are often seen as the best of the best. Can they still experience anxiety, burnout or feelings of inadequacy? Absolutely! Students may develop a strong sense of self-competition, feeling that they have to be perfect, be the best or outperform everyone around them.”

That pressure can gradually become tied to a student’s sense of self. Students can also internalise expectations and create competition within themselves. “It is important to aspire to become the best version of yourself, but that should not come at the cost of your mental peace or well-being. It is okay if you are not always first or at the top of the marks list,” says Ghosh.

When high performance hides distress

The pressure to perform can become so consuming that students may stop making time for themselves, their hobbies or creative activities. Sleep and diet can also suffer. Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant psychiatrist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, says students face multi-pronged pressure— academics, career expectations, competition, relationships and the desire to meet the expectations of family and society. “When this pressure continues for a long time without adequate emotional support, it can lead to stress, anxiety, burnout and, in some cases, more serious mental-health concerns. Long study hours, poor sleep, irregular meals, lack of exercise and lack of relaxation can further affect mood and concentration,” he says.

According to Dr Ghosh, the concern is not simply that students are working hard, but that there is no space left for relaxation and recovery. “Thinking about the next academic milestone, they cannot switch off,” she says.

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Why students may hesitate to seek help

Stigma prevents students from seeking professional help, Dr Bangar says. That’s why parents, teachers and friends should watch for changes such as social withdrawal, disturbed sleep, loss of interest in activities, sudden changes in academic performance or persistent hopelessness. “Early support and open conversations can make a significant difference. Students should know that asking for help is not a sign of weakness, and their worth should never be measured only by their academic performance,” he says.

Experts are even talking about the value of a psychological autopsy to understand the circumstances preceding death by suicide. This can involve speaking with family members, friends, teachers or others who knew the person, alongside reviewing relevant medical, academic and other records. “The objective is not to arrive at a single explanation, but to understand the different stressors, behavioural changes, support systems and warning signs that may have been present,” says Ghosh.

Such an assessment can examine whether a student had been experiencing sustained academic or personal stress, whether there were changes in behaviour, sleep or social interactions, whether they had people they could turn to and whether warning signs may have gone unnoticed.

Importantly, Ghosh argues a psychological autopsy cannot establish with certainty that one particular event led to an act of self-harm. “Its value lies in reconstructing the broader picture and identifying potentially preventable factors that could inform future prevention efforts,” she says. Dr Bangar clarifies that “it is not about assigning blame, but about understanding possible warning signs and gaps in support that may help institutions strengthen mental-health systems for other students.”