ICMR study finds shorter TB therapy cuts costs, side effects and death risk: What it means for patients

The new, shorter therapies for the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis are not only effective in reducing the time spent with the disease, side effects and deaths, but are also cost effective. These are the findings of a recent study by researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis.

India reported just short of 64,000 multi-drug-resistant TB cases in 2023, accounting for nearly a third of such cases seen globally, according to data from the latest available India TB report.

The shorter regimens, introduced in the country’s National TB programme in 2024, reduced the duration of treatment for such resistant TB from 18 and nine months to just six months. Additionally, it did away with injectable drugs that required patients to regularly go to treatment centres. Moreover, the jabs triggered severe side-effects such as hearing loss and kidney damage.