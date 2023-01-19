Why hyaluronic acid is the best friend for your skin and joints this winter

Written by Dr Banani Choudhary

You may find it difficult to wrap your head around the term hyaluronic acid but did you know that a quarter-teaspoon of it is equivalent to three litres of water? That’s why it is used for treating dry eyes, is a key ingredient of moisturising creams, lotions, ointments and serums, helps the skin stretch and flex, reduces wrinkles and age lines and prevents scarring.

The benefits of hyaluronic acid in cream or gels or in injectable form are many and there is enough evidence based on many studies conducted on this molecule over a period of time. Which is why it is the perfect aid to glow all winter when extreme temperatures dry up our skin.

WHAT IS HYALURONIC ACID?

Natural hyaluronic acid is present widely in our skin tissues and other connective tissues. Its main role is to lubricate tissue as it attracts water. Natural hyaluronic acid helps in cell repair and cellular proliferation and helps in wound repair and joint inflammation. The use of hyaluronic acid has been USFDA-approved for joint osteoarthritis and as dermal filler injections for deep folds and wrinkles of skin. In addition to this, there are many skin care products based on hyaluronic acid in serum or cream or gel form, which, when applied locally, penetrates the skin and induces cell hydration. It helps in synthesis of natural fibroblast and collagen in skin.

It belongs to a type of long, complicated chain-like molecules called polymers. These can bind other compounds, like water in this case. It is because of its huge absorptive capacity for water molecules that it is sought after. Besides, it can attach itself to cells, which is why a targetted use of hyaluronic acid works. Since it has chain-like molecules, it even allows other tissues to grow on it during the process of healing. Scientists have also found hyaluronic acid in human embryos and are currently studying its role in reproduction and development.

EVERY AGE GROUP CAN USE IT

Hyaluronic acid is excellent for the age group 25-30 years for their first skin care routine as it’s a non-irritating substance to use in skin. It can be used once or twice a day as per your skin requirement, followed by sunscreen in the day time as the basic skin care regimen for this age group.

For the 30-40 age group, along with hyaluronic acid serum or cream, another anti-ageing molecule like retinol or ferrulic acid or resveratrol can be added, according to the skin type.

Hyaluronic acid fillers can be injected at any age. It’s available in different concentrations and viscosity for different areas of the face. For example, for nasolabial folds, we can use a moderate thick concentration of hyaluronic acid for filling deep lines. Results are immediate and peaks in about four weeks as the filler absorbs water and gives additional 20-25 per cent more benefits.

Hyaluronic acid injections are also used for cheek contouring and lifting, jawline shaping, nose augmentation and lip plumping.

CAUTIONARY TALE

Consult your dermatologist before a localised application. If done under an experienced dermatologist, who knows how much of the products are to be used and to what depth the injections are to be placed, then hyaluronic acid injections give a very natural look to the skin without looking artificial and without any side effects.

IT IS ALWAYS SAFE

Hyaluronic acid, either in topical or injectable forms, is safe. It’s a biodegradable substance that degrades in the skin after nine to 12 months. The injection site inflammation happens for three days, which subsides on its own. Though patients can repeat the injections after a year, many patients continue to see its effects even if they don’t repeat the injection. For topical application, it is largely safe but do ask your dermatologist if it interferes with any medication that you are taking or any body condition that you may have.