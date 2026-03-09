Why HPV vaccine drive should include boys too: Bengaluru oncologist says boys at high risk of throat and mouth cancer

While the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer has been rolled out in the country and there is an awareness campaign to get all 14-year-old girls immunised free, there is enough reason to vaccinate boys as well. They could be silent carriers, remain unprotected, uninformed and pose silent danger to themselves and their partners.

While the virus causes 99 per cent of cervical cancers, it is responsible for a significant percentage of genital warts, penile, anal and oropharyngeal (throat and mouth) cancers. That’s why, as of early 2026, over 50 countries have implemented national HPV vaccination programmes that include both boys and girls to promote herd immunity and prevent various cancers. These include Australia, the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

“The virus is gender-agnostic. Of course, girls need to be immunised, considering India is carrying one of the highest burdens of cervical cancer. But we must not forget the boys and do a risk assessment too. A man can carry high-risk HPV for decades without a single symptom, only to be diagnosed with advanced throat cancer in his 50s,” says Dr Rohit Raghunath Ranade, clinical lead, Gynaecologic Oncology, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru. Vaccination for boys is recommended by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics but is not currently included in the free government-led national drive that’s limited to girls. Excerpts from an interview:

How vulnerable are boys?

The most common misconception about HPV is that if you do not have a cervix, you are safe. Scientifically, this is far from the truth. A landmark study published in The Lancet Global Health (September 2023) pooled data from over 30,000 men globally and found that at least one in three men over the age of 15 are infected with at least one genital HPV type. Furthermore, one in five men carries high-risk cancer-causing strains of the virus. This prevalence is actually higher in men than in women across almost all age groups. Because men do not undergo routine screenings like pap smears, they often harbour the virus for decades, unknowingly acting as a reservoir for the infection.

Throat cancer (oropharyngeal cancer) is difficult to detect in its early stages and often requires aggressive, life-altering surgery or radiation. In some developed nations, HPV-related throat cancer is now more prevalent in men than cervical cancer is in women.

How do men become silent carriers?

For a woman, the journey to prevent cervical cancer is often marked by invasive exams, anxiety-inducing screenings and the social stigma of a ‘positive’ result. For men, the experience is often one of total ignorance. When a man chooses to get vaccinated, he is not only protecting his own body from genital warts or penile lesions, but also taking active responsibility for his partner’s life.

The science of herd immunity: Breaking the chain

If we only vaccinate girls, the virus continues to circulate freely among the male population. This creates a leaky system where unvaccinated women (who may have missed their shots or have weakened immune systems) remain highly vulnerable. However, when we vaccinate boys, we break the transmission chain. The virus finds fewer hosts to live in, leading to a much faster and more dramatic decline in cervical cancer cases among women.

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) expanded the HPV programme to include boys aged 12–13 in 2019. The logic was clear: if we want to eradicate HPV-related diseases, we cannot leave the male population out of the solution. Australia, an early adopter of this strategy, is now on track to becoming the first country in the world to effectively eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2035. This feat would be impossible without vaccinating their boys.

What’s the golden window for gender-neutral vaccination?

The medical community identifies the ages of nine to 14 as the golden window. At this stage, the immune system is exceptionally responsive, producing higher levels of antibodies than in older teenagers. Giving the vaccine before a child is ever exposed to the virus provides a “cancer-proof vest” that lasts a lifetime.

For men who missed the school-based programme, the vaccine is still highly recommended up to age 26, and even up to 45 after consultation with a doctor. While it cannot cure an existing infection, it can protect against other strains of the virus that the individual has not yet encountered. Gardasil-4, which provides 93–100% effectiveness against the cervical cancer-causing HPV strains 6, 11, 16, and 18, can be given to boys as well. Gardasil-9 can be given to men up to 45.