HPV vaccination drive kicks off in Delhi, 1.6 lakh girls to get shield against cervical cancer

Afroz Khan, who works at a sanitaryware shop in east Delhi, heaved a sigh of relief as his 14-year-old daughter got the shot of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Friday, marking the rollout of India’s first free vaccination drive for girls in an effort to prevent cervical cancer. “I want my daughter to do whatever she wants to do in her life. And that’s only possible with good health. Safeguarding her health is part of that support,” he said.

Khan even promised that he would ensure his second daughter, who is now a 10-year-old, receives the HPV vaccine when she becomes eligible.

Altogether 23 girls, all aged 14, from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dilshad Garden received their dose of the single dose HPV vaccine, which eliminates the need for a second shot. The initiative, coordinated by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Health & Wellness Team and the school, represents the first phase of a larger effort aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Officials from the state health department said 1.6 lakh girls will be targeted for the HPV vaccination in Delhi. “We will conduct 4,000 sessions in the next three months,” said an official.

For parents like Deepa Bisht, whose daughter was among those vaccinated, the decision was rooted in awareness and prevention. “The school conducted a check-up and shared details about the vaccine before asking for consent. Nothing happens without permission,” she said, emphasizing that she and her husband signed the consent form before their daughter was vaccinated. Bisht mentioned that her husband works at IHBAS Hospital and that a doctor known to the family encouraged them to participate. “It is a protective step for her health,” she added.

Although there is no history of cancer in her family, Bisht, who works as domestic help, believes prevention is essential. “Anyone can have cancer. It is not that someone in the family must have it. Their future will be bright,” she said.

Another parent, Shakeela, said the family was informed through a message from the school. A housewife, she said her husband, who works as a car denter, trusted the school’s guidance.

Several parents expressed confidence in the medical professionals involved. Each girl was monitored for 10–15 minutes after receiving their shots. A 14-year-old described the experience as hassle-free. “I have no side effects and it’s a safety shield. Girls my age should get the shot,” she said.

Another 14-year-old student said she was scared in the beginning. “But once I understood how it would protect me at the health centre, I had no fear,” she added.

Apart from the possibility of mild pain at the injection site or a slight headache, the girls reported no complication. Teachers, too, encouraged them. Out of the 30 eligible students identified by the school, 23 received parental consent in this first phase. Some girls were initially hesitant, unsure about the injection. However, those who got vaccinated now say they want to encourage their classmates.

Reshma Soni, a teacher involved in the initiative, noted that while many parents responded quickly, some even the next day, others remained hesitant. “We hope that with more awareness, those families will feel reassured and allow their daughters to participate in the next phase,” she said.

The HPV vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus, a leading cause of cervical cancer. Health experts recommend administering it during early adolescence for maximum effectiveness. For the 23 girls who rolled up their sleeves at GTB Hospital, the day was about more than just a shot — it was a step towards preventing cancer.