How your depression and poor mental health may speed up heart disease

If you thought depression and poor mental health were just a matter of the mind, think again. A new study published in the Journal of American Heart Association has found that a low mental health profile is associated with premature cardiovascular disease (CVD) and suboptimal cardiovascular health among young adults. Early identification that can improve mental health and reduce CVD is crucial, say experts.

Almost two decades ago, an INTERHEART study in September 2004 had assessed different populations across 52 countries, including India, and found that psycho-social factors were among the wide array of risk factors for myocardial infarction. This latest study confirms the earlier report.

What’s the study about?

Researchers used data from 5.9 lakh young adults (18-49 years) from the 2017 to 2020 Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers investigated the association of depression and poor mental health days with CVD in patients. Of the 593,616 participants, the prevalence of depression was 19.6 per cent and that of CVD was at 2.5 per cent. People with depression had higher odds of CVD than those without depression. Dr Yaa Adoma Kwapong, post-doctoral research fellow at Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular disease, and others found that the chances of CVD were higher in those who reported a greater number of poor mental health days. In fact, those who said they had as many as 13 poor mental health days had 1.5 times higher odds of CVD. Some young participants, who suffered two weeks to an entire month of poor mental health, had double the odds.

What experts say

Top cardiologist Prof K Srinath Reddy, honorary distinguished professor at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said that depression and psycho-social risk factors are noted to have a bi-directional relationship with CVD. Those who develop CVD get into reactive depression and those who are depressed are more likely to have poor health, not eat well or seek adequate care. Depression can lead to higher inflammatory markers and hence the likelihood of blood vessel damage is higher. “Twenty years ago the Interheart study was published, which compared risk factors of acute heart attack across populations in more than 50 countries. India was part of it and psychosocial factors were among the nine risk factors identified for acute heart attack. Depression leads to neglect of health and often poor eating habits, smoking, obesity, lack of exercise and sedentary life dependent on social networks. This is well-known and well recorded,” Dr Reddy said.

‘Mind and heart are friends’

Well-known psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty pointed out how a disturbed mind or depression can lead to heart attacks. “The mind and heart are friends and they influence each other. Heart disease can lead to depression and hence one needs to be careful. Young men, who play around with their sleep, can have heart attacks early in life. Those with poor lifestyles and less sleep have psychological issues that can lead to myocardial damage,” he added. According to noted child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Bhooshan Shukla, the study findings are not surprising at all as emotional health is known to affect all aspects of our health. “We experience a change in heart rates when we get emotional. This is clear evidence of the impact of emotional health on our heart,” Dr Shukla said.

Mental health deserves more attention and pandemic has heightened the need

Dr Aashish Contractor, Director, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine and Sports medicine at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said that there was a symbiotic relationship between mental health and heart disease. Heart disease is known to cause anxiety and depression and works both ways. “Certainly mental health deserves more attention and the pandemic has heightened that need,” he said. What needs to be done is to ensure diagnosis of depression and ensure that the patient gets enough social support to make a behavioural and lifestyle change. According to Dr Vishal Patil, consulting cardiologist with KEM hospital, an early identification of the problem is important. While lab tests are important, it is also important to talk to patients who do open up gradually. “Those around the patient can also provide subtle clues about his/her psychological health. Dialogue is important,” he added. As researcher Dr Kwapong said in the report, “Our study implies that targeted interventions that improve mental health may be necessary in reducing CVD and improving overall cardiovascular health in young adults.”

Advertisement

CVD, mental health and India’s burden

CVD has become the leading cause of mortality in the country, killing twice as many people in developing countries as it does in developed countries, researchers from the International Institute for Population Sciences have said in their report in the Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health journal. As per the country-wise statistics of the WHO on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), these account for around 53 per cent of the total deaths, among which CVDs have a major share of 24 per cent. According to a Lancet report (2019), at least one in seven Indians was affected by mental disorders of varying severity in 2017.