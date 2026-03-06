How war images are affecting children’s minds: Psychologist says what parents can do

“I know something’s up but I don’t really get it. I am getting nightmares, my door shakes”, an 11-year-old Indian girl from Doha told Alisha Lalljee, a Mumbai-based psychologist and remedial educator during an online session. Although adults had become alert to sirens, drone attacks and missile sweeps, the girl had internalised her trauma, clinging to her mother every moment and refusing to come out of her room.

Children living through the latest US-Iran war in West Asia or seeing images of the conflict need help making sense of events. “They witness war in two ways. Some live through hearing sirens, seeing the sky light up with missiles, leaving their homes in a hurry, or losing people they know. Others see it from far away, through television screens, phones and social media. Both have different impacts, but the impact is certain. The intensity of these experiences is clearly very different. But emotionally, both can leave deep impressions,” says Lalljee.

Why children feel exposed and insecure

Children make sense of the world through their sense of safety. When they see images of violence or experience danger first-hand, that basic sense of safety can begin to feel fragile; they feel they aren’t in control anymore.

Many children in such an environment struggle with sleep, experience recurring nightmares or become unusually quiet and withdrawn. Some may appear irritable or aggressive because fear often shows up as anger in children. Others may become emotionally numb as a way to cope with overwhelming events.

Children who are far away from the conflict can still be affected by what they see. Graphic images circulating on news channels and social media can be confusing and distressing, especially for younger children who may not fully understand distance or context. Also, they are often conflicted with trusting the right source of information, which ends up creating more conflict in their minds due to this uncertainty.

Why events like war can build up chronic stress

Children often process images more through feelings than through logic. Their minds are still learning how to understand the reality of a situation. Disturbing images can stay strongly in children’s memories because their brains are still developing the ability to process complex emotions and events.

Many children replay what they have seen in their minds, especially at night or during quiet moments. Because these emotions attach strongly to the image, it becomes harder to forget. Over time, repeated exposure can increase anxiety and constant worry. When danger is persistent, children’s bodies remain in a constant state of alert, often leading to sleep problems, anxiety, irritability, withdrawal, or difficulty concentrating.

When trauma becomes “normal”

Prolonged exposure to violence can shape a child’s understanding of the world, where instability and fear begin to feel like a normal part of life. That’s why it is important for parents and caregivers to externalise that trauma, express what they feel, rather than letting them internalise it.

What about emotional overload?

Repeated exposure to violent visuals can create fears about personal safety, worry for loved ones, and confusion about why such conflicts happen. Some children become anxious and overwhelmed, while others may gradually become desensitised, making violence appear less shocking over time.

What should be the role of parents, caregivers?

Children cope far better with difficult events when adults around them remain calm, present and willing to talk. Avoidance can lead to children feeling lost, alone and scared. They need adults to process their emotions.

Parents and caregivers can begin by gently asking children what they have seen or heard, and listening without immediately dismissing their fears.

Simple, age-appropriate explanations can help clear confusion without overwhelming them with details. Correct misinformation without going into excessive detail. In fact, you can build responsible digital behaviour by sifting through news, understanding where to find accurate facts and how to identify when something is not true or deceiving. Teach them about not sharing content that could be inaccurate or triggering.

It is also important to limit repeated exposure to distressing news visuals, as seeing the same images again and again can increase anxiety. Maintaining everyday routines, school, play, and family time (as much as possible) reassures children that their own world is still stable. Children just need to feel heard and emotionally supported.