Is binge-eating trapping you? Know how to overcome this eating disorder

Binge-eating is an out of control eating pattern because the strong emotions, whether positive or negative, govern you in a way that they control your mind. Then there is no stopping the pleasuring of your senses that can damage your health. This kind of mindless eating is so addictive that you do not realise when you have crossed the limits of your capacity to digest and keep making wrong food choices.

In such a scenario, we lose body equilibrium, compromise the state of homeostasis while our biochemistry goes haywire. Binge-eating typically throws your digestive system out of gear. Not only that, but the capacity also to absorb, assimilate, process food and eliminate toxins get compromised big time.

Fad diets, restricting intake and abstaining from certain foods can result in increased cravings and trigger episodes of binge eating.

(1) Focus on making healthy changes: Eat more whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains, all of which have fibre and add bulk to your diet. And spread out their consumption through the day. Limit intake of refined, processed, packaged foods. This can help reduce your hunger pangs.

(2) Start each day with a healthy breakfast: This might reduce the risk of binge-eating later in the day. Avoid skipping meals as it can increase cravings. Set a regular eating pattern. Eat slowly with a lot of reverence and gratitude.

(3) Have enough water: Staying hydrated and drinking adequate water through the day is a simple way to curb cravings.

(4) Time your meals: Keep to a schedule of having three meals with two or three snack breaks in between at certain times of the day. Do not gap your meals for long periods and keep the time window of three to four hours. This can reduce the urge to binge-eat that comes from extreme hunger.

(5) Avoid stockpiles: Do not keep junk food or trigger foods in the kitchen as they can make it easier to binge-eat. Limiting unhealthy foods and keeping healthy foods at hand can reduce your risk of emotional binge eating.

(6) Practise mindful eating: Even if you are eating fast foods like pizza and pasta, be very mindful and eat slowly. Your body awareness will tell you that you’ve enjoyed it and now it’s time to stop. Mindfulness in eating will make you eat salads, soups along with other foods so that you can do the balancing act well.

(7) Identify your hunger pangs: When looking at food, if you feel like eating it, that means you have a lust for food. Eat only when the hunger pangs really kick in. Your body is then capable of handling the toxins and digesting the food much better.

(8) Train your mind with yoga: Be self-aware and listen to your body. Notice how you feel at the moment. The mind is a place of emotions. Yoga can definitely help with binge eating as it trains the mind to control the senses. It helps to expand your awareness and understanding.

(9) Change your mood profile: Sometimes, you may indulge yourself in a celebratory moment but do not seek succour in food when you are feeling depressed or suffering from low self-esteem. Just in case you wish to eat, take a small walk, go for a small workout or dance, sing a song or listen to music. Change your mood first before eating. Address the mental health issue first before going into any regimen.

(Dr Mehta has trained Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, billionaires, politicians, Miss World/Miss Universe candidates and the Maharashtra Police. A best-selling author, he has been appointed FIT India Movement Champion by the Sports Authority of India).