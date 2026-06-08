Eat plant proteins the right way: Here’s how to hit your daily target with regular meals

Written by Pooja Udeshi

Protein has become the celebrity nutrient of modern nutrition. Supermarket shelves are crowded with protein powders, bars, cookies and beverages, creating the impression that meeting daily protein requirements requires specialised products. Yet for most healthy adults, the reality is far less complicated. A well-planned diet built around everyday foods can provide all the protein the body needs, often without a single scoop of supplement.

Protein is essential for growth, tissue repair, muscle maintenance, immune function and hormone production. It also promotes satiety, helping regulate appetite and support healthy body weight. While awareness about protein has increased, many people continue to consume too little, particularly at breakfast, while others swing to the opposite extreme and rely heavily on supplements.

Current recommendations suggest that most adults require approximately 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. For a 70-kg adult, this translates to roughly 56-84 grams daily. Older adults, athletes and those recovering from illness may require somewhat higher amounts.

Equally important, however, is how protein is distributed throughout the day. Research increasingly shows that spreading protein intake across meals supports muscle protein synthesis more effectively than consuming most of it in a single sitting.

Why plant protein combinations matter

For vegetarians and those following predominantly plant-based diets, the challenge is often not the total amount of protein but its quality. Many plant proteins contain lower amounts of one or more essential amino acids. This is where traditional food combinations prove remarkably effective.

Pairing cereals with pulses improves the overall amino acid profile and creates a more complete protein source. In fact, several staples of the Indian diet already follow this principle. Dal with roti, rajma with rice, khichdi, hummus with whole-wheat pita, soy chunks with millet, and peanut chutney with dosa all provide complementary amino acids that improve protein quality.

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A practical example is one cup of cooked dal paired with three rotis, which provides approximately 18-20 grams of protein. One cup of rajma with one cup of rice delivers around 15-18 grams. Adding a cup of curd or a glass of milk contributes another 6-8 grams, helping the meal approach the 25-gram protein target increasingly recommended for muscle health.

Building a protein-rich breakfast

Breakfast is often the weakest meal when it comes to protein. Many common choices such as toast, poha, upma or plain parathas are rich in carbohydrates but relatively low in protein.

A better approach is to build breakfast around a substantial protein source. Two large moong dal chillas prepared from approximately 80 grams of dry moong dal and stuffed with 100 grams of paneer can provide close to 25 grams of protein. A bowl of Greek yogurt made with 200 grams of curd and topped with almonds and seeds provides around 20-22 grams. For those who eat eggs, three eggs with two slices of whole-wheat toast can deliver approximately 22 grams of protein.

Starting the day with 20-25 grams of protein not only supports muscle health but also helps improve satiety and reduce mid-morning hunger.

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Lunch: The opportunity meal

Lunch provides the ideal opportunity to build a balanced plate that combines protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates. A meal consisting of one cup of rajma or chole, two medium rotis and a bowl of curd can provide roughly 25-30 grams of protein. Similarly, one cup of cooked dal paired with two rotis and 100 grams of paneer comfortably reaches the same range.

For non-vegetarians, 120 grams of grilled chicken or fish served with vegetables and whole grains can provide more than 30 grams of high-quality protein while keeping the meal nutritionally balanced.

Dinner: Don’t let protein take a back seat

After a long day, dinner often becomes the most carbohydrate-heavy meal. However, maintaining protein intake in the evening is important for overnight muscle repair and recovery.

A generous serving of mixed dal khichdi prepared with one-third cup each of moong dal and masoor dal, accompanied by a bowl of curd, can provide 20-25 grams of protein. A tofu curry prepared with 150 grams of tofu and served with whole-wheat roti offers a similar amount. Paneer bhurji with vegetables or egg curry paired with salad and roti are equally effective options.

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The goal is to ensure that protein remains a central component of the meal rather than an afterthought.

Can you have too much protein?

The growing enthusiasm for protein has encouraged the belief that more is always better. This is not necessarily true. Excessive reliance on protein shakes, bars and fortified foods can displace other important nutrients, increase calorie intake and cause digestive discomfort in some individuals. People with pre-existing kidney disease may also need medical guidance regarding appropriate protein intake.

What matters most is not consuming the largest possible quantity of protein but ensuring adequate intake distributed evenly throughout the day.

(Pooja Udeshi is consultant sports nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai)