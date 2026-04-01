How to make old antibiotics work again? 

IIT Bombay researchers have developed a novel way to bypass antimicrobial resistance by using synthetic DNA strands to stop bacteria from "locking out" old antibiotics. (Source: Pexels)

At a time when researchers across the world are looking for ways to combat the steadily growing antimicrobial resistance — making infections difficult to treat and sometime deadly — IIT Bombay has come up with a novel solution. Instead of inventing new antibiotics, they have found a way to make the old ones work again.

There were an estimated 2.6 lakh deaths in India in 2021 directly attributable to antimicrobial resistance, according to data from the Global Burden of Diseases study. Meaning, these deaths could have been prevented had the infections responded to treatment.

So, what did the IIT-B researcher find?

One of the most commonly used family of antibiotics called macrolides — which includes drugs such as azithromycin and erythromycin — target the bacteria’s protein making machine ribosome. Once these antibiotics stick to the ribosome, the bacteria cannot produce proteins it needs to live, and eventually dies.