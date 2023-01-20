How to choose the millet that works for you

Written by Dr Subhash S Markande

With 2023 being declared as the year of the humble millet, we are waking up to its many nutritional benefits as a high protein food, energy booster, fibre-rich snack and a cholesterol buster. In fact, millets are emerging as the superfood that works for handling most of our chronic diseases like diabetes and those of the heart. They are good for gut health too, something that is increasingly being looked at as the root of all our dietary and health imbalance.

According to Ayurveda, millets come under the category of Trunadhanya (a group of grains produced by grass-like plants) kshudradhanya (poor people’s crop) and kudhanya (a minor food). They are small-seeded, round in shape, cultivated in hostile soil, require less water and are resistant to pests and diseases. Here in lies their secret power. As they are self-sufficient in growing themselves, they can suitably pass on that resilient and fightback trait to you if you consume them. They can suitably help to improve one’s health.

Qualities Of Millets: They are sweet, induce the effect of pungency, creating dryness and heat after digestion, are slightly hot in potency. Well-cooked millets are light to digest, appetising and carminative in nature.

How millets help in various health conditions

Diabetes: The magnesium content in millets promotes healthy blood sugar levels.

Cardiovascular Diseases: Millets reduce cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular diseases. The magnesium content in millet reduces the frequency and effects of migraine and heart attacks.

Obesity: Studies show that consuming foods rich in dietary fibres prevents the incidence of obesity. The Vitamin B3 content in millets helps reduce cholesterol levels.

Inflammation: Millets are a good source of antioxidants and thus stimulate wound healing, preventing tissue damage and pre-aging symptoms.

Gut Health: Their anti-acidic property and high fibre content reduce the risk of ulcer in the gut and relieve constipation.

Some varieties and who should have them

1. Ragi (Finger millet):

a. It is good for diabetic patients because of the slow release of sugar in the blood.

b. Due to its high fibre content, it reduces cholesterol level and relieves constipation, bloating and flatulence.

2. Kangu (Fox tail Millet):

a. Heals fractures and promotes healing.

b. Improves taste, nourishes body tissues, supports prevention of cardiac disorders

c. Relieves burning sensation.

d. Controls blood sugar levels.

e. Chinako (Proso Millet – a variety of Kangu) should be consumed while recovering from illness and after childbirth.

3. Shyamaka (Barnyard Millet):

a. Light for easy digestion and helps nourishment of tissues.

b. Helps reduce cholesterol.

c. Traditionally used in diabetes.

Who should have millets?

● People doing strenuous work like farming, athletics, weight training and weight-bearing and those who have only two meals per day can consume millets.

● As it dries up excess body moisture, it is beneficial in the management of disorders caused by obesity.

● Persons living with diabetes.

Who should not have millets?

*Those with a sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activities.

* Older adults.

* Those with sensitive gut.

Wrong food combinations

1. Consuming Chinaka (proso millet) and others along with milk, curd, buttermilk or oil can cause skin disorders.

2. Consuming Kangu (fox tail millet) along with milk are mutually contradictory.

Our food preferences and choices should not be influenced by food companies or ad campaigns. We should always pick foods based on what our body needs for optimal wellness. Our busy lives and stress should not influence the nourishment of our body and soul. We should eat well for health and not for convenience.