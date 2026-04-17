How sperm can be retrieved from coma patient for IVF: What Delhi HC’s ruling on soldier means

Following a Delhi High Court order, which allowed the wife of an Indian Army soldier to extract and cryopreserve his sperm for future in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, there are many questions as to how this can be achieved. “The sperm can be extracted from a comatose person through a procedure often known as perimortem (before the time of death) sperm retrieval. It is technically possible through methods like electric stimulation or surgery. Studies indicate that sperm can be retrieved in nearly 100% of cases, with viable sperm found in roughly 80–90% of cases. While sperm can be retrieved, quality can degrade quickly, necessitating immediate action,” says Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

There are precedents. In 2018, a High Court judge in the UK allowed doctors to extract sperm from an unconscious man, who was on life support and not expected to regain consciousness. The ruling was based on evidence that the man and his wife had discussed having children previously, just like in the Delhi case. There are other cases where sperm has been collected from brain-dead patients whose organs are maintained on a respirator, which can be legally treated differently from a persistent vegetative state. Over to Dr Suri:

How is sperm retrieval possible from comatose patients?

In such cases, while brain activity is severely impaired, the body may continue to perform vital functions. The heart keeps beating, blood circulates and organs including the testes can remain active. As a result, sperm production may still occur, making retrieval medically possible under specific conditions.

The patient can be stimulated for ejaculation through non-invasive methods if spinal reflexes are intact. If non-invasive methods fail, sperm can be extracted directly from the testes using a fine needle through a procedure called testicular sperm aspiration (TESA). The sperm is cryopreserved and then used to fertilise the eggs in a laboratory setting. The resulting embryo is later transferred into the uterus.

Sperm freezing has been used since 1953 and helps in conceiving with assistive reproductive methods. It is a safe and standardized process.

What about the quality of sperm?

A comatose state does not necessarily mean the sperm quality is compromised. If healthy, frozen sperm can last up to a decade. However, the presence of critical illness adds layers of complexity. The patient is often on multiple medications and life-support interventions, including antibiotics and life-support therapies, which can affect sperm quality and quantity. In such cases, there are chances that sperm retrieved may be limited, weak, or fragmented, reducing the chances of successful fertilisation.

Even if fertilisation is achieved, further stages remain uncertain. The embryo must develop appropriately and implant in the uterus, such steps are not guaranteed. There may also be concerns related to cellular growth and development, sometimes requiring additional monitoring or genetic evaluation.

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There are also potential implications for the future health of the baby. Exposure to multiple medications in the father’s system at the time of sperm retrieval may influence sperm quality, and while outcomes cannot be predicted with certainty, this remains an area that may require additional medical attention and follow-up.

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How should the mother prepare herself for IVF?

For the woman undergoing the procedure, preparation extends beyond the medical process itself. IVF can involve multiple cycles, hormonal treatments, and repeated interventions, which can be physically demanding. There is also the possibility that embryo transfer may not result in implantation, or that the pregnancy may not progress as expected.

Given these factors, readiness for varied outcomes becomes important. This includes understanding that the process may require multiple attempts, that success is not assured at any stage, and that there may be both medical and emotional implications along the way.

Taken together, these aspects highlight that while the procedure may be medically feasible, it involves multiple layers of uncertainty that require careful consideration at every step.