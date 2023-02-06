How do I cope with a sudden layoff?

A was recently laid off and was experiencing significant restlessness and worry. There was a rise in the experience of anxiety as well as low moods and irritability. Sleep was getting disturbed and there was a reduced desire to want to meet people, engage in activities he previously enjoyed or even consider his next move. Concurrently, it was seemingly difficult to direct efforts towards determining the next steps needed to overcome the situation. Simultaneously, B was finding herself in a situation where a large proportion of her team was laid off and there was grave uncertainty around the continuity of her employment. B would feel anxious and apprehensive, unsure of how to maintain a positive approach and attitude while also ensuring that motivation was at a significant level so that there was no drop in productivity. Both were seeking help and support to find a way forward and take care of their mental health and well-being.

Coping with a sudden layoff can be challenging, not just for the person who has been laid off but also for others who know people who have experienced the same. It can impact a person’s thinking, affect their moods, lead to disturbances in maintaining their health and routines and also make them more reactive to situations that unfold around them. In such a scenario, finding ways to be able to take care of the self is crucial.

The following are some things to be kept in mind if you have been laid off:

1. Remember that this is not about your individual self or ability. It is a reflection of what is going on in the larger organisational framework and the overall global economic scenario.

2. Remind yourself of the achievements and accomplishments you have had and the ways in which you have overcome past disappointments as well.

3. Attempt to not let yourself take the alternative of not doing the things that are important to your day-to-day life and activities. It is important to maintain continuity of these.

4. Acknowledge that this is a difficult situation and accept the emotions you are going through. Share these experiences with your support system so that they can help you refocus your thinking and help you build perspective in difficult moments.

5. Avoid any comparisons with others and what the trajectory of their life is.

6. Keep redirecting yourself toward taking a problem- solving approach. An effort needs to be consistently made to look for solutions and ways to navigate the situation. Speak with mentors and advisors and seek their guidance in this regard.

If you are someone who is seeing a number of layoffs happening around you and the news of the same is leading to greater anxiousness and a feeling of being overwhelmed within you, then being mindful of the following is important:

1. Acknowledge that this is a difficult situation. Do not internalize blame and guilt for what the experience of others around you is.

2. Remember that it is important to maintain a state of gratitude and appreciation for what you have.

3. Ensure that you are taking a systematised approach towards your tasks. This will help you manage and maintain your productivity.

4. Reach out to those who have been laid off in a manner that it does not trigger you. It is important to also concurrently prioritise your well-being.

5. Do not hold on to and internalize negative states and feelings of guilt and self-blame. Share and discuss these with others around you.

In such a scenario, regardless of what and how this experience is impacting and affecting you, it is important to remember that this is a phase and a situation that too will change. If you are experiencing significant distress which is becoming unmanageable and is continually impeding your ability to function across the different domains of your life, then reaching out to an expert to seek help is critical.