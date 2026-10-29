How brain stroke survivors fought their way back: From struggling to swallow to resuming work

For a 43-year-old bank manager in Bengaluru, life changed in an instant when he suddenly lost his balance and struggled to swallow. “Slurring, he told his wife to rush him to hospital. And that saved him,” says Dr Lakshmi Krishna V, consultant neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Electronics City. He did intravenous thrombolysis, a treatment used in eligible patients to restore blood flow in certain types of strokes. And his recovery was encouraging. Within two months, he had regained sufficient function to return to work.

“This case illustrates an important goal of stroke care: helping patients reclaim their everyday lives,” he says.

But recovery does not always follow such a clear trajectory. Dr Sonal Gupta, Principal Director & HOD, Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, recalls another patient who survived a major brain haemorrhage but continues to experience significant functional limitations. His recovery has been slower than his family had hoped. Determined to explore available options, his son enrolled him in a rehabilitation programme combining physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy and speech therapy, alongside repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), a non-invasive technique that uses repeated magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions and may support recovery of functions such as movement and speech after a stroke.

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“He has improved a lot now, his speech is decipherable. This case tells us that surviving a stroke is only the beginning. What follows can shape a person’s ability to live, work and participate in family life,” she says.

Rehabilitation: The bridge between survival and independence

Stroke can leave survivors with far more than weakness or paralysis. Depending on the area of the brain affected, they may experience difficulties with speech, swallowing, communication, memory, cognition, balance and emotional well-being. These difficulties can affect everyday activities, relationships and the ability to live independently. “Rehabilitation must therefore be viewed as an integral part of stroke care — not simply a final stage after emergency treatment. The goal extends beyond survival to helping people recover function and participate in daily life to the greatest extent possible,” says Dr Gupta.

Dr Krishna emphasises a personalised approach. “One has to connect treatment and rehabilitation with a patient’s real-life goals. Returning to work was a significant milestone for my patient because it enabled him to resume an important part of his life. So that shaped his rehabilitation.”

Early rehabilitation: Building the foundation for recovery

Rehabilitation should begin as soon as the patient’s medical condition permits. In the early stages, it may include appropriate positioning, gentle joint movements, prevention of contractures, management of muscle tone, sitting balance and gradual mobilisation. For people with severe disability, supported sitting and carefully supervised tilt-table sessions may help introduce upright positioning and prepare them for further movement. The programme must progress according to the patient’s condition and tolerance.

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“Recovery is not a single event. It is a gradual process in which each stage builds on the gains achieved earlier,” says Dr Gupta.

The first three to six months are often an important period for recovery, with substantial improvements frequently occurring early on. “Early, appropriate rehabilitation can help survivors work towards regaining movement, communication skills, confidence and independence. Medical care must also address complications and other health risks that could interfere with recovery,” adds Dr Krishna.

Why rehabilitation must be multidisciplinary

Stroke can affect several aspects of functioning simultaneously, so rehabilitation often requires a coordinated team. Depending on the patient’s needs, this may include the treating neurologist or neurosurgeon, a rehabilitation physician, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, swallowing specialists, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, rehabilitation nurses and caregivers.

Physiotherapy focuses on movement, balance and mobility. Occupational therapy helps people practise the activities needed for everyday life, while speech and language therapy addresses communication and swallowing difficulties. Cognitive and psychological support are particularly important. “The programme should be adapted as the patient’s needs change, with regular reassessment of progress and goals,” says Dr Gupta.

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Returning to work: Recovery beyond physical function

Recovery should be measured not only through improvements in movement but also by whether a person can participate more fully in everyday life. Regaining independence may mean returning to familiar routines, reconnecting with family and community, or gradually resuming responsibilities.

“Progress will differ from one survivor to another, so rehabilitation goals need to reflect individual abilities, circumstances and priorities,” explains Dr Gupta.

Yet returning to employment after a stroke may require a gradual resumption of duties, workplace adjustments or additional support, depending on physical, cognitive and psychological needs. “Encouragement from family members and employers, together with a coordinated rehabilitation plan, can help make the transition easier. The broader lesson is that rehabilitation should consider what matters to the individual, not only what can be measured in a clinical assessment,” says Dr Krishna.

Technology can support rehabilitation, but it cannot replace it

Dr Gupta, who has worked with robotic rehabilitation, says it can offer additional support for selected stroke survivors, particularly those who need assistance practising repetitive, task-specific movements. “Robotic systems can provide controlled and repeatable movement, adjust assistance and help therapists monitor performance. Some incorporate visual feedback, interactive games or auditory cues to encourage engagement. Broadly, these systems include exoskeleton robots and end-effector robots. They can complement conventional physiotherapy and occupational therapy by supporting additional practice, but they are not replacements for comprehensive rehabilitation,” she says.

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Dr Sonal also uses rTMS. “Its rationale is linked to neuroplasticity, the brain’s capacity to reorganise and adapt after injury. The use of such technology should be guided by appropriate clinical assessment and integrated into an individualised programme,” she says.

Families are partners in the journey

The patient with persistent disability following a major brain haemorrhage illustrates the important role families can play. “My patient’s son has taken an active role in exploring options and arranging a programme that brings together physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, speech therapy and rTMS. Family involvement is especially important when progress is slow or the survivor remains dependent,” says Dr Gupta.

Ultimately, stroke rehabilitation must be judged by how far it helps a person return to living, not simply by improvements recorded during therapy. The ability to eat independently, communicate with loved ones, manage daily routines or return to work can each represent a meaningful gain. These outcomes require clinicians to look beyond the site of the brain injury and understand the person’s life, priorities and circumstances. The true measure of recovery lies in translating clinical progress into greater autonomy, dignity and participation in everyday life.