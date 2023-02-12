How a paper strip test can detect haemoglobin levels and be used by an ASHA worker

The concept of jugaad in India is often seen as short-changing technology or gets dismissed as a quickfix approach to get things done. But IIT Kharagpur Professor Suman Chakraborty respects the innovation behind it. “While being fascinated by high-end research, robotics and space science, we often underestimate how innovation simplifies technology and makes it work at the grassroots level. Imagine if we can simplify healthtech tools, we won’t need a doctor to do the primary tests; even an ASHA or any frontline health worker can draw up a medical profile required for primary diagnosis with minimal training,” he says. Working on diagnostics technology in 2015, he was concerned how breakthrough tools only helped people in urban centres and left the rural areas virtually untouched. He saw the difference between his campus in Kharagpur town and the hinterland. So he decided to reach out to the urban and rural poor for their preventive healthcare needs by developing a basic blood marker test to detect anaemia and assess general health status.

With his team of six scientists, he developed a tool to find out haemoglobin levels as well. He started working on simple machinery which does not require high-end logistics and uses a paper strip, an app and a drop of blood to detect haemoglobin levels in the body. This could revolutionise rural healthcare as we know it since it solves the problem of getting a rapid bloodwork for easier and earlier diagnosis.

“We take a drop of capillary blood on a strip of paper with different reagents on them. After collecting the blood, we take a picture of its colour with the help of a smartphone camera. Quantitative analytical colorimetry is achieved via an Android-based application (Sens-Hb), integrating key operational steps of image acquisition, real-time analysis and result dissemination. Further, feedback from the machine learning algorithm for adaptation of calibration data offers consistent dynamic improvement for precise predictions of the test results,” says Prof Chakraborty.

In a most recent variant of the innovation on haemoglobin detection, his team developed a test for anaemia screening where no reagents are required at all. “All you have to do is to drop the capillary blood into a paper strip soaked with glycerol and take a photo of the pattern that the blood forms on it. By analysing the pattern using our smartphone app, we may screen mild, moderate or severe anaemic patients on the spot,” he adds. According to Dr Shatadal Saha, who is also part of the project and the founder of the NGO, Foundation for Innovations in Health, the accuracy in trials at 45 clinics in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal has been more than 98 percent. The project is supported by the Department of Science and Technology.

Explaining the impact, Dr Chakraborty says, “There are silent killers in rural areas as well in terms of primary health care. If anaemia, diabetes and hypertension can be detected early, then it is possible to manage them.”

“We have trained thousands of rural youth as health workers in 45 clinics running in three states. The results of the tool were compared with gold standard results and we started using the device for the rural population we are working with. This is a single step process. This device has significant advantages in terms of capital price, operating ease and cost of test,” says Dr Saha.

Dr Chakraborty says that while he may not be a social reformer, as a professor, he could bring advanced healthcare to the common people through smart innovation. The challenges lay not in innovation but simplifying the tool for use by a layman. “There is a cultural aspect of doing research. The first fight was within ourselves as we debated how to convince my students, the stakeholders, industry and even the government that this technology was for the underserved and should be seen differently from technology development anywhere else in the world,” he adds. He also argued how this technology could be applied in low income countries like those in Africa. “In developed countries like the US, the healthcare system is so expensive and insurance driven that someone, who is not covered by it, cannot access it. Even those covered have to go through elaborate paperwork. In that sense, this is a global game-changer, says Prof Chakraborty.

Now the team has transferred the technology to some companies and some of them are working on the product. “Huwel Life Sciences from Hyderabad has taken interest in this technology for commercial use. We are in talks with other companies, too. There has to be a structured plan to massively upscale it as one company cannot cover the entire country,” says he. He is now focussing on his other tools that can detect glucose levels and creatinine.