scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

How a new device saved 52-year old from sudden heart attack and death

The cardiology team at Fortis Mohali uses Impella that supports heart function of a patient with heart blockages

Using the advanced technology of Impella device (LVAD), Dr Jaswal was able to restore blood circulation in both arteries of the patient. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
How a new device saved 52-year old from sudden heart attack and death
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 52-year-old man, who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was saved in the nick of time with an advanced tech intervention at Fortis Mohali.

The cardiology team, led by Dr R.K Jaswal, Head of Department and Director of Cardiology and Director – Cathlabs, used the most advanced technology – Impella in the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). Impella is one of the best and latest innovations in the field of cardiology and heart failure. Impella – a miniature heart pump — is used to support the heart function during procedures when the biological heart function is low, and multiple stenting is required.

The patient was rushed to Fortis Mohali last July after he collapsed while complaining of sudden chest discomfort. Medical examination revealed that he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Though the heart attack had occurred 3-4 hours prior to the patient’s arrival at the hospital, by the time he reached, a major part of his heart, brain, liver, and kidneys had become dysfunctional. The patient was subsequently put on advanced life support – ventilator and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), but his medical condition remained extremely critical. Further, his blood pressure was not improving due to massive damage to the heart muscles (stunning of the myocardium).

Using the advanced technology of Impella device (LVAD), Dr Jaswal was able to restore blood circulation in both arteries of the patient. The procedure also allowed the heart muscle, kidney and liver to recuperate over the next three days. After stabilization, the Impella device was removed, and the functioning of all vital organs was restored. The patient was discharged subsequently. The patient has recovered completely and is leading a normal life today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Discussing the case, Dr Jaswal, said, “A few years ago, patients with similar cardiac conditions mostly couldn’t survive. Impella device is the most advanced treatment option available at select hospitals in India. A heart attack is a dire emergency and every minute counts. Any delay in medical intervention can cause irreversible damage to the heart and other vital organs and can prove to be fatal. If a person experiences chest pain, cold sweats, pressure or compression of the chest along with uneasiness, persistent acidity, neck and jaw pain, then immediate medical intervention is required by an experienced cardiologist.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:30 IST
Next Story

Elon Musk changes Twitter name to Mr. Tweet and this might be the reason

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close