How a new device saved 52-year old from sudden heart attack and death

A 52-year-old man, who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was saved in the nick of time with an advanced tech intervention at Fortis Mohali.

The cardiology team, led by Dr R.K Jaswal, Head of Department and Director of Cardiology and Director – Cathlabs, used the most advanced technology – Impella in the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). Impella is one of the best and latest innovations in the field of cardiology and heart failure. Impella – a miniature heart pump — is used to support the heart function during procedures when the biological heart function is low, and multiple stenting is required.

The patient was rushed to Fortis Mohali last July after he collapsed while complaining of sudden chest discomfort. Medical examination revealed that he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Though the heart attack had occurred 3-4 hours prior to the patient’s arrival at the hospital, by the time he reached, a major part of his heart, brain, liver, and kidneys had become dysfunctional. The patient was subsequently put on advanced life support – ventilator and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), but his medical condition remained extremely critical. Further, his blood pressure was not improving due to massive damage to the heart muscles (stunning of the myocardium).

Using the advanced technology of Impella device (LVAD), Dr Jaswal was able to restore blood circulation in both arteries of the patient. The procedure also allowed the heart muscle, kidney and liver to recuperate over the next three days. After stabilization, the Impella device was removed, and the functioning of all vital organs was restored. The patient was discharged subsequently. The patient has recovered completely and is leading a normal life today.

Discussing the case, Dr Jaswal, said, “A few years ago, patients with similar cardiac conditions mostly couldn’t survive. Impella device is the most advanced treatment option available at select hospitals in India. A heart attack is a dire emergency and every minute counts. Any delay in medical intervention can cause irreversible damage to the heart and other vital organs and can prove to be fatal. If a person experiences chest pain, cold sweats, pressure or compression of the chest along with uneasiness, persistent acidity, neck and jaw pain, then immediate medical intervention is required by an experienced cardiologist.”