How a husband gave a gift of life to his wife by donating his kidney

Perhaps nothing can be a truer gift of love than when a husband donates his kidney to his ailing wife and breaks the gender bias with regard to organ transplant in this country. Currently only 10 to 15 per cent kidney donors are male, 85 to 95 per cent of them being women, who are usually asked to step in to save the bread-earning spouse or brother even when blood group compatible living-related donors are available in the family. “The gender donors should ideally be 50 per cent. A large majority of live kidney donors in our country are predominantly women and over the years we have seen women outnumbering men when it comes to donating their kidneys. So, when my patient’s husband Ram Kumar Thapa, a simple clerk, stepped up to save his home-maker wife, ignoring what his family could have said, and encouraged her to fight for their life together, we all felt positive going into the transplant,” says Dr Amit Kumar, HOD and Senior Consultant, Nephrology, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram.

This story began when Narmati Sara Dhenga, 48, fractured her foot in a road accident two years ago. She took painkillers as part of her prescribed medication but developed a sudden allergic reaction which led to itchy rashes and swelling all over her body. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she underwent several tests. One of the test results showed her kidney functioning to be way below normal levels. The treating doctors advised her to start dialysis immediately.

“For the past two years, her husband, the 52-year-old Thapa, would take off from work so that she could undergo haemodialysis three times a week, and was visiting the hospital almost every alternate day. Meanwhile, she had other medical complications which blunted the effect of her dialysis. Her condition continued to deteriorate and we concluded she needed a kidney transplant. But this was possible only if a matching donor could be found. Time was running out for her and the couple was unable to find a suitable donor. Determined to save her at all cost, Thapa volunteered to offer his kidney before their family could come up with another solution. He cleared the cross-matching parameters and after proper assessment and tests, we admitted both of them for the procedure. All along Thapa believed that his kidney would save his wife and he never talked about the risks. He was very determined and followed all the pre and post-transplant instructions/restrictions as recommended by us. He took special care of his diet to ensure that his organ was in the best condition before the transplant. The operation was successful and now both the donor (husband) and recipient (wife) are doing well. Thapa was discharged in no time and his wife was released once we were sure about her parameters,” says Dr Kumar.

“Nowadays, for chronic kidney disease patients, a transplant is better compared to a lifetime of dialysis. We are happy that post-transplant, the patient can live a long and healthy life as normally as possible”, he adds.

Thapa, who now measures his wife’s urine output daily to ensure the flow pattern is alright and keeps a tight watch on her sugar levels, says, “My wife was sick for a long time and now she is on her complete road to recovery. While I had faith in the doctors, it was difficult for me to convince Narmati not to give up and that she deserved to live, that her life had value for me. We have a son and daughter-in-law and Narmati felt she had fulfilled her familial duties. It was a tough job getting her round to believe that she could make it. I was ready to do anything to keep her alive.”

Since organ recipients are kept in isolation in a sterile environment post-surgery, Thapa would talk to her over a cellphone that she would borrow from her attending nurse. “She was very happy and my world was in place,” adds Thapa, who is particular about hygiene and discipline in their small quarter so that she doesn’t catch an infection. And the day Narmati feels a bit out of sorts, he immediately alerts the doctor. He is now willing to share all chores so as not burden Narmati. For the first time in their life, they are looking at a 50:50 partnership.