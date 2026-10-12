High medical bills: Hospitals must prominently display treatment charges, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and Union territories to ensure that hospitals and clinics prominently display the charges for their services and facilities, in a move aimed at improving transparency in healthcare billing and helping patients understand the likely cost of treatment.

In a letter to the states and Union territories, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged authorities to review whether healthcare establishments were complying with existing rules and taking steps to ensure their effective implementation.“I would request you to kindly advise the authorities concerned to review compliance with applicable provisions relating to display of rates and take appropriate measures to ensure their effective implementation,” Srivastava said in the letter.

The Ministry said displaying charges clearly would help patients and their attendants understand the likely financial implications of treatment, make informed decisions and plan their healthcare expenditure. It could also reduce confusion and disputes over bills, while building greater trust in the healthcare system.

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The directive comes amid growing concerns over high hospital bills, including expensive bed charges and large markups on medicines and medical consumables, particularly in the private healthcare sector.

Hospitals must display rates under existing rules

The Centre has urged the 19 states and Union territories that have implemented the Clinical Establishments Act to enforce its provisions on displaying treatment charges. Section 9 of the Clinical Establishments Rules requires healthcare facilities to display the rates for each type of service and the facilities available. The information must be put up in a prominent place, in the local language as well as English, for the benefit of patients. For states and Union territories where the Act has not been implemented, including the national capital, the Health Ministry has asked authorities to use their existing regulatory frameworks to ensure that hospitals disclose their charges.

The Ministry noted that several of these jurisdictions already have provisions requiring healthcare establishments to display rates, with the aim of improving transparency and helping patients and their attendants make informed decisions.

Foreign patients’ treatment package rates should also be displayed

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The Ministry has also called for hospitals, wherever applicable, to display the package rates they offer foreign patients visiting India on medical or Ayush visas. According to the letter, making these rates public would help international patients compare costs and make informed decisions before seeking treatment in India. It could also reduce complaints related to pricing and billing. The Ministry said the move would further strengthen India’s position as a trusted destination for medical and Ayush care.

Activists raise concerns over corporate hospital profits

The government’s push for greater transparency comes as activists have questioned the profits made by corporate hospital chains and called for government scrutiny and intervention. They have pointed to several factors that they say are contributing to rising treatment costs, including the growing flow of private and foreign capital into healthcare and the consolidation of services under the same corporate group. Such vertical integration can mean that a single company owns a hospital, pharmacies, diagnostic centres or even insurance businesses that pay for patients’ treatment.

Activists argue that this structure can create financial incentives for patients to purchase medicines or undergo diagnostic tests within the same network.They have also raised concerns about hospitals charging substantial markups on medicines and consumables, adding to the overall cost of treatment.

The health ministry’s directive focuses on making existing price-display requirements more effective. Clear disclosure of charges could help patients better understand the costs they are likely to incur, although transparency alone may not address wider concerns about hospital pricing and healthcare affordability.