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Is your hospital overbilling you? 7 charges to check before you pay

Hospital bills can run into lakhs, with charges for medicines, consumables, nursing, room upgrades and procedures adding up quickly. Here’s what patients should check, what health insurance may not cover and what to do if a bill doesn’t add up

hospitalEvery policy also carries a list of non-payable items — things insurers simply won’t cover, whether the claim is cashless or reimbursed. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Written by: Tabshir Shams
8 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 09:14 AM IST First published on: Sep 4, 2026 at 09:14 AM IST

A hospital bill can be difficult to decode even when every charge is technically listed. For families already dealing with the stress of an illness, a bill running into lakhs can bring a second worry: what exactly are they being charged for, and which of those costs will their insurance actually cover?

The problem is not always an obviously inflated bill. It can be smaller discrepancies scattered across dozens of line items — a doctor’s fee without the doctor’s name, a consumable charged at full price, nursing charges billed separately from room rent, or diagnostic tests for which the patient is not given the expected reports or films. A recent hospital bill posted on X, for instance, raised questions over several such charges. It included RMO (Resident Medical Officer) fees without naming the doctor, a full charge for a hand sanitiser bottle that the patient said was already half-empty, and separate nursing charges despite the room rent. MRI and CT scan charges appeared on the bill even though the hospital did not provide the films, while diet charges were levied although the patient was eating food brought from home.

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Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Rela... Read More

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