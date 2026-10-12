Hospital bills under the lens: Who sets the price of getting well?

A social media post last month by Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe drew fresh attention to a long-standing problem in Indian healthcare: steep markups on medicines, consumables and even hospital services. The issue of cancer drugs being sold at prices several times their procurement cost has also come under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny. The Centre has since decided to cap trade margins at 30% on select life-saving but expensive medication. But drug pricing is only one part of a larger debate on how healthcare costs are determined — and who ultimately bears them.

Activists point to the influx of foreign and private capital, vertical consolidation — where the same company owns hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centres or insurance businesses — and hospitals using their dominant position to steer patients towards their own pharmacies and diagnostic services. They have urged the government to investigate and intervene. The push to regulate healthcare profits could have significant implications: the private sector accounts for nearly 60% of in-patient care and 70% of outpatient care in India. The challenge is to curb excessive charges without compromising the availability of medicines and services.

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The price of a hospital bed

Patients pay more not only for medicines and consumables carrying inflated maximum retail prices (MRPs), but also for hospital stays. An analysis of publicly available data from listed corporate hospital chains by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan found that hospitals could be making a surplus of Rs 8,247 to Rs 11,477 per bed per day. After operational costs and taxes, this translates into an annual surplus of Rs 20.8 lakh to Rs 31.4 lakh per bed. “These hospitals have thousands of beds across the country, so you can imagine the scale of profits being made,” says Abhay Shukla, co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan. By comparison, a similar not-for-profit tertiary hospital made a surplus of just Rs 1,871 per bed, he adds. “Healthcare has now become a commodity in this country. We should ask the question whether we actually need 100% foreign direct investment when this is the consequence,” Shukla says. Such investments, he argues, are not necessarily creating new hospitals but buying up existing facilities and extracting higher profits.

A recent parliamentary committee report on healthcare affordability flagged concerns that this investment was driving medical tourism rather than adequately serving the domestic population. It noted the robust financial performance of corporate hospital chains, with high average revenue per occupied bed driven by expensive treatments and a growing medical tourism market. While welcoming India’s emergence as a global medical destination, the committee said advanced infrastructure, often supported by government incentives such as 100% FDI, must also serve domestic patients equitably.

The gap between public and private healthcare costs is stark. The committee put the average cost of hospitalisation in India at Rs 37,858 — but the average cost at govt hospitals is Rs 6,631 and in private Rs 50,508. The gap between cost at government and private facilities is particularly larger for childbirth and chronic conditions such as cancer, heart dis-ease and kidney failure, often pushing households into catastrophic out-of-pocket expenditure.

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Costs also vary geographically. The average hospitalisation expenditure was around Rs 55,000 in Telangana and Rs 52,000 in Tamil Nadu, compared with Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 in Kerala and Karnataka. In Ladakh, it was about Rs 8,000. The committee cautioned that low spending could also reflect inadequate access to healthcare, rather than affordability. It recommended standardised, subsidised pricing models. Activists are also calling for caps on hospital package rates to prevent patients from being exploited. “Patients do not always go to private sector hospitals by choice — sometimes these are the only facilities that can offer the care needed. But then they face the double trauma of being ill and the healthcare costs,” says KM Gopakumar, co-convener of the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments. The government needs to implement ceiling prices for hospital charges, he argues.

Why hospital bills need price caps

Capping trade margins on medicines and consumables alone, however, may not be enough. When cardiac stents were brought under price control, hospitals began charging more for other components, such as guidewires and balloons, or for their own services, Gopakumar says. The Clinical Establishments Act and Rules already empower the government to regulate the prices of medical procedures. Section 9 requires clinical establishments to charge rates within “the range of rates determined and issued by the Central Government from time to time.” The rules also require facilities to display procedure charges transparently to prevent billing shocks. The problem is that the Act has not been implemented nationwide. It applies in only 19 states and Union Territories, and the Centre has not notified the rates.

Several bodies representing doctors and healthcare operators have already challenged the provision. The parliamentary committee has also proposed that hospitals provide patients with “a comprehensive, legally binding upfront cost estimate” before complex or prolonged treatment begins. The aim is to prevent financial uncertainty and unexpected bills midway through treatment.

Steep markups on medicines and devices

The MRP of medicines and medical devices sold in hospitals and pharmacies can be several times the price at which they are manufactured, imported or purchased from distributors. Investigations in Maharashtra and Karnataka have highlighted the scale of these markups. For a simple medicine such as paracetamol, the difference between a hospital’s procurement price and what a patient pays can exceed 1,100%. Common consumables such as intravenous (IV) kits can carry markups of more than 1,200%.

While the absolute difference may be small for inexpensive items, it becomes far more consequential for costly cancer medicines.

Trade margin on these drugs refers to the difference between the price at the first point of sale, such as to a distributor, and the MRP printed on the pack. Before deciding to cap trade margins on select cancer drugs, the government analysed market data and found markups of 170%-700% on some medicines. Officials have argued against imposing similar caps on all medicines, saying this would require complex calculations to determine viable margins at different levels of the supply chain — for instance, for a pharmacy outside AIIMS compared with one in a village. “This would be extremely difficult to implement and we have to ensure that it does not impact the supply of the medicines,” says a Department of Pharmaceuticals official.

Shukla, however, proposes a simpler intervention: requiring hospitals to disclose procurement prices alongside patient charges on bills. “If the government mandates that hospitals have to mention their procurement prices on the bill along with the charges to the patient, the cost may automatically come down because of the competition,” he adds.

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