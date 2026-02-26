HIV treatment breakthrough: Single daily pill can replace complex, multi-tablet regime, says Lancet

A single daily pill shows promise as replacement for complex, multi-tablet HIV treatment regimens according to the findings of a new phase 3 clinical trial, published in The Lancet.

The study was presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2026, in Denver, Colorado, USA on February 25.

This new daily oral tablet combines two current HIV treatment medications, Bictegravir and Lenacapavir (BIC/LEN). As per the study authors, they may be able to effectively replace more complicated HIV treatment regimens used by people living with HIV.

The phase 3 clinical trial (ARTISTRY-1), led by Professor Chloe Orkin of Queen Mary University of London, included more than 550 people living with HIV across 15 countries and showed that the new single-pill treatment was highly effective in maintaining HIV suppression (HIV virus levels below 50 copies/mL). “Nearly 96% of participants who switched to this simplified regimen maintained viral suppression with no new drug resistance reported. In comparison, participants who continued their existing complex, multi-pill treatments showed similar results, also maintaining viral suppression at a rate of about 94-96%,” study authors said in the report.