With 2 hip replacements in her 30s, Goa woman still rock-climbing 20 yrs later: Study shows why implants last

Forty-nine-year-old Saumya Sood had her first hip replacement when her daughter was nine months old and she was in her mid-30s. “The second one was a year later,” she recalls. Now based in Goa, Sood, who has left the scars of a life-threatening road accident and surgeries behind, runs a café, goes rock-climbing and parasailing. Her implants have held good over the years.

A road accident in Delhi had left her with avascular necrosis (AVN) of both femurs, meaning her bone tissue was dying because of a lack of blood supply. Initially the pain was mild, but it gradually worsened. Physiotherapy helped briefly but by the time she had her daughter, she could no longer walk properly or get off the bed instantaneously because her joints would often lock. This prompted her to opt for hip replacement.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, senior hip and knee replacement surgeon at Sancheti Hospital, Pune, performed the bilateral hip replacements, first in 2009 and then in 2010. Tracking Sood’s progress, he assures her that the implants are functioning well nearly two decades later. “The longevity of hip replacements has improved significantly in recent years. This progress is directly linked to advances in manufacturing techniques and the development of more durable bearing surfaces used in hip joint replacements,” he says. His observations align with the findings of a new study published in The Lancet, which shows that modern hip replacements are good to last at least 25 years.

What a study says about implants

Authors of the systematic review and meta-analysis used advanced modelling techniques to conclude that 92% of modern hip replacements are likely to last at least 25 years. This marks a significant improvement compared to earlier studies on older hip replacement technologies, which indicated that approximately 58% of such implants could reach the 25-year mark. Clearly, advancements in the materials used for hip replacements over the past two decades have reduced wear and tear and improved their longevity. These include highly cross-linked polyethylene, ceramics and titanium. Modern implants are also designed to better integrate with natural bone, improving stability.

Understanding how long a hip replacement might last is important for patients, surgeons, and healthcare institutions for planning and resource allocation.

The current study included data from eight national joint registries, covering nearly 1.9 million hip replacements, along with clinical studies involving more than 5,000 patients. Veronica Pentland from Queen’s School of Medicine, Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and one of the study’s joint authors, says further modelling had shown how 91% of implants could continue functioning for at least 30 years,

How to ‘make the implant walk’

For hospitals and health services, the findings are just reassurance. They mean fewer people requiring revision surgeries, allowing specialist teams to focus on complex cases.

Story continues below this ad

However, the authors highlight that while the results are reassuring at the population level, they do not necessarily predict how long a hip replacement will last for each individual. Factors such as a person’s age, overall health, bone quality and the surgical technique used can all affect outcomes. But most important is working on bone health, something that Sood has focussed on. That helped her become more physically strong than she has ever been.

Dr Joshi emphasises that it is important to remember that bone is living tissue. “It remains strong only when it is regularly exercised. Lack of physical activity is a major cause of bone weakening, which can affect the implant. The less we walk, the greater the muscle imbalance and weakness, leading to instability, falls, fractures, and potential loosening of the implant. We must also understand that implants do not make us walk; we make the implant walk. A joint replacement simply substitutes the damaged bearing surface. It is our muscle strength and regular movement that allow it to function well,” he says.