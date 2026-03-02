Why your high-protein diet feels worse in summer: Know which plant proteins work best

As we head into summer, protein becomes a problem. People want to “eat light” but also want to “hit their protein”. They cut portions, skip meals, switch to salads, and somewhere along the way, energy dips, workouts feel harder and hunger shows up at odd hours. That’s usually when plant protein enters the conversation.

When plant protein is reintroduced thoughtfully, the outcome changes. A fermented dal-based breakfast instead of plain toast. A tofu or tempeh-based lunch instead of just vegetables. A light sattu or blended legume drink post-workout instead of skipping the meal entirely. Nothing extreme changes. Calories stay similar. But digestion improves, energy stabilises and protein intake becomes consistent again. This is what functional nutrition looks like in real life.

Why Temperature Changes How Protein Is Tolerated

Heat affects digestion more than we like to admit. Appetite drops, stomach acid can reduce and heavy meals start feeling uncomfortable much faster. This is why foods that feel fine in winter suddenly cause bloating or lethargy as temperature goes up.

Protein, by nature, requires more digestive effort. When that protein comes from dense legumes or poorly prepared plant sources, the gut struggles even more. This is not a failure of plant protein itself. It is a mismatch between the food form and the season. So, the question is not whether plant protein is good or bad in summer. The real question is which forms of plant protein support digestion instead of fighting it.

The Shift From Quantity to Digestibility

Traditional plant proteins like rajma, chole and whole dals are nutritious but they are also fibre-heavy and slow to digest. In summer, eating them in large portions or in dry preparations often leads to bloating, gas or that heavy feeling that lingers for hours.

Newer plant protein formats focus less on bulk and more on absorption. Fermented batters, soaked and pressure-cooked lentils, silken tofu, tempeh and blended legume preparations are gaining attention for a reason. They deliver amino acids in a form that the body can actually use without overwhelming the gut.

This is where many people go wrong. They add more protein but ignore how it is prepared. Digestion does not improve because protein content alone does not guarantee protein utilisation.

Emerging Plant Protein Options That Make Sense

Some of the most summer-friendly plant proteins are not new ingredients but smarter versions of familiar foods.

Fermented lentil batters, such as those used for dosa or chila, reduce anti-nutrients and improve digestibility. Tofu, especially when lightly sautéed or added to simple gravies, offers high-quality protein without heaviness. Tempeh, though still underused in India, is fermented and easier on the gut than plain soybeans.

Blended legume options like sattu drinks, moong dal chila batter, or protein-enriched smoothies using soaked seeds and legumes are also useful. They allow protein intake without large volumes of food, which is often what people struggle with in heat. The key shift here is from chewing large portions to absorbing smaller, efficient ones.

Why ‘High Protein’ Alone Is the Wrong Goal

One of the biggest mistakes people make is chasing numbers. Grams of protein get tracked obsessively while digestion, appetite and energy signals are ignored.

In summer, forcing protein without respecting gut tolerance backfires. Poor digestion leads to inflammation, disrupted hunger cues and poor nutrient absorption. The result is feeling tired despite “eating right.” Plant protein works best when it supports, not stresses the system. That often means slightly lower quantities, better preparation and better timing rather than maximal intake.

How to Use Plant Protein Without Overthinking It

Most solutions already exist in Indian kitchens. Soaking, fermenting, blending and pressure-cooking change everything. Pairing plant protein with digestive spices and adequate fluids matters more in summer than in any other season. Spacing protein evenly across meals instead of loading it into one heavy serving helps the gut cope better.

Most importantly, protein should make you feel nourished, not exhausted. Summer nutrition is about working with the body, not forcing discipline onto it.

(Khamesra is clinical dietician)