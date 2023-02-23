Are high-fibre carbs key for reversing diabetes?

Usually, it is said that carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels but high-fibre carbohydrates can actually help in diabetes reversal.

Fibre is an essential part of a balanced diet. It helps us to feel full for a more extended period of time and facilitates smooth functioning of our digestive system, reducing cholesterol levels. It’s one of those things that we all know we should be getting more of but don’t always prioritise. But here’s the good news: fibre is not only a superfood for us, it can also aid in diabetes reversal.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 17 per cent of the total number of diabetes patients in the world are from India. And more than 50 per cent are unaware of their diabetic status. In circumstances like these, including fibre or high-fibre carbs in your diet can be of utmost importance. They have a lower glycaemic index (GI), have a long satiety value, which means you feel less hungry often, and control blood glucose levels.

How can high-fibre carbs reduce the risk of diabetes?

Fibre is available in plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and legumes. High-fibre carbs help slow down the absorption of sugar in the body and take time to be broken down, and in turn keep blood sugar levels stable. This can help reduce the risk of diabetes and can reverse it in those who already have it. In addition to this, high-fibre carbs can reduce cholesterol levels, which can further reduce the risk of diabetes.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fibre can both manage your diabetes and reduce the risk of heart disease. It says that both soluble and insoluble fibres work. Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in your stomach, which slows down digestion and release of glucose into your bloodstream. This kind is usually found in apples, bananas, oats, peas, black beans, lima beans, Brussels sprouts, and avocados. Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water and remains whole as it passes through your stomach. It supports insulin sensitivity, keeps your bowels healthy and avoids constipation. Insoluble fibre is found in whole wheat flour, bran, nuts, seeds, and the skins of many fruits and vegetables.

Thus, high-fibre carbs can be your secret weapon against diabetes. But can diabetes be totally reversed?

How can we reverse diabetes?

Diabetes is a serious condition but it doesn’t have to be a permanent one. With the right lifestyle changes, it is possible to reverse diabetes and get your health back on track.

The key to reversing diabetes is to make healthy lifestyle changes. This includes eating a balanced and high-fibre diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. Eating a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help to reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Exercise helps in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar levels while getting enough sleep helps regulate hormones and reduce stress levels.

Ways to add high-fibre carbs to manage diabetes

Women can eat at least 21 to 25 grams of fibres a day, while men should consume 30 to 38 grams a day. Fibre-rich foods include whole grains like oats, barley and porridge, which can make for your breakfast staple. For lunch, you can have legumes, such as beans, lentils and peas with ragi or jowar roti. You may opt for quinoa or brown rice too. Fruits and vegetables are also great sources of fibre, and can be eaten raw, cooked, or juiced. Snacking on nuts and seeds can increase your fibre intake.