High cholesterol is no longer a 40+ problem: Why more Indians in their 20s are at risk

A 29-year-old marketing professional visited the OPD after experiencing occasional fatigue and mild breathlessness during workouts. He had no major health complaints, did not smoke and believed heart disease was something people worried about only later in life. However, a routine health check-up revealed alarmingly high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels. Further questioning uncovered a strong family history of early heart disease — his father had suffered a heart attack at 48. The early stages of arterial damage had already begun silently over the years.

Cases like these are becoming increasingly common in urban India, where unhealthy diets, long working hours, chronic stress, poor sleep, and lack of physical activity are accelerating metabolic disorders at a much younger age. Yet cholesterol testing continues to be viewed as something only middle-aged adults need to think about.

The myth of ‘middle-aged cholesterol’

For decades, cholesterol testing has largely been associated with people above 40. This assumption is now outdated. Increasingly, we are seeing high cholesterol levels in individuals in their 20s and early 30s, driven by sedentary routines, ultra-processed diets, obesity, stress, smoking, alcohol consumption and disrupted sleep cycles.

According to the American Heart Association, plaque buildup in arteries can begin in childhood and progress silently for years before symptoms appear. Cholesterol-related damage does not suddenly begin in middle age. It develops gradually through a process known as atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits accumulate inside blood vessels, narrowing them and reducing blood flow to the heart and brain.

This means a person may feel completely healthy while silent vascular damage continues over decades. By the time symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, or even a heart attack occur, the disease process is often already advanced.

Why early screening matters

One of the most dangerous aspects of high cholesterol is that it usually causes no symptoms. Unlike infections or injuries, there is often no pain or visible warning sign. A young adult may look healthy, maintain a normal weight, and still carry significantly elevated cholesterol levels without realising it.

Early screening allows doctors to identify risk before permanent damage occurs. A simple lipid profile can detect abnormal cholesterol levels before plaque buildup becomes extensive, giving individuals an opportunity to make corrective lifestyle changes early. It also helps identify inherited conditions such as familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic disorder that causes very high LDL cholesterol from a young age. Many people with this condition remain undiagnosed until a serious cardiac event occurs within the family.

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Another important reason for early testing is the concept of cumulative exposure. Cardiovascular risk is influenced not only by how high cholesterol levels are at a given point, but also by how long the body remains exposed to elevated cholesterol. The earlier cholesterol levels are controlled, the lower the lifetime damage to blood vessels and the lower the future risk of heart attack and stroke.

Research also increasingly shows that cardiovascular disease is affecting younger adults, particularly South Asians who are already genetically predisposed to heart disease. This makes preventive screening even more important in the Indian population.

What should young adults do?

Cholesterol testing is simple, affordable and widely available, yet many people delay it unnecessarily. A baseline lipid profile in the 20s can provide an important understanding of an individual’s cardiovascular risk and help monitor changes over time.

Those with a family history of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, smoking habits, high blood pressure, or sedentary lifestyles should be especially proactive about periodic screening. Poor sleep, chronic stress, and unhealthy eating habits also contribute significantly to rising cholesterol levels in younger populations.

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Equally important is what follows after the test. In many younger patients, cholesterol levels can often be improved substantially through structured lifestyle modifications before medications become necessary. Reducing processed and fried foods, increasing fibre intake, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, sleeping adequately, and managing stress can all help improve cholesterol levels naturally. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption also play an important role in protecting long-term heart health.

However, for some individuals, especially those with genetic cholesterol disorders or very high LDL levels, medications such as statins may still be required even at a younger age.

Prevention is a timeline

Waiting until middle age to check cholesterol is similar to inspecting a building only after structural cracks have already appeared. Prevention works best when it begins early, long before symptoms emerge. The focus should not simply be on lowering a laboratory number, but on changing long-term lifestyle patterns that influence cardiovascular health throughout life.

(Dr Chatterjee is senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)