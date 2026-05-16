Footballer has high BP at 20; executive, 32, has kidney damage: What hypertension does to young Indians

When 20-year-old college footballer Anil Nair* walked into the clinic for a routine health check-up, high blood pressure was the last thing anyone expected. Lean, physically active and with none of the obvious risk factors associated with hypertension, he appeared to be the picture of health. Yet his blood pressure reading was 155/98 mmHg. Repeat tests confirmed what seemed improbable: persistent hypertension.

Weeks later, another patient presented a different but equally worrying picture. Thirty-two-year-old marketing professional Rohan Mehta had been blaming his frequent headaches, fatigue and poor concentration on punishing work hours and chronic sleep deprivation. But a routine health check-up revealed worrying counts. His blood pressure was above 160/100 mmHg and his kidney markers were deranged —- his serum creatinine and blood urea were elevated while his eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) was lower, signs that the kidneys were struggling to filter blood effectively.

The two cases, though separated by age and lifestyle, point to the same troubling trend: high blood pressure is increasingly affecting younger Indians, often silently and in people who do not fit the traditional profile.

A new generation of young adults may be physically active and appear outwardly fit, yet many are living in a near-constant state of physiological stress. “Academic pressure, disrupted sleep schedules, prolonged screen exposure, irregular meals, excessive caffeine intake through coffee and energy drinks, poor stress management and long working hours are increasingly being linked to elevated blood pressure,” explains Dr N N Khanna, senior consultant, interventional cardiology and vascular intervention at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. “These factors can collectively keep the body in a constant state of alertness and activate the body’s stress response system, causing blood vessels to tighten and making the heart work harder. Over time, this can contribute to persistently elevated blood pressure, even in young and lean individuals,” he says.

Looking beyond fitness

The patient’s routine offered some important clues. While he trained regularly and remained physically active, his life outside the football field included late nights, irregular sleep, energy drinks and quick hostel meals. “Like many students today, his schedule was active, but not necessarily heart friendly. Given his age and overall health profile, we decided to focus first on structured lifestyle interventions rather than medication,” says Dr Khanna.

Nair cut out processed, salty instant meals and switched to potassium-rich foods such as bananas, spinach and coconut water. These help the body flush out salt, regulate sodium balance and relax blood vessels. He adopted a fixed sleep schedule, stopped screen use an hour before bedtime and committed to getting at least eight hours of sleep. “This allowed his heart rate and blood pressure to naturally drop and recover overnight,” says Dr Khanna.

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Alongside football training, he added breathing exercises and stress-management practices to calm his nervous system. “This ‘fooled’ his nervous system into calming down, which lowered his blood pressure almost instantly,” adds Dr Khanna.

The effect of a changed lifestyle

Five months later, his blood pressure had dropped to 114/72 mmHg. “For a few days after I found out, I became unusually aware of things I had never paid attention to before — how little I was sleeping, how often I was relying on energy drinks and how chaotic my routine had become,” says Nair. “The biggest shift was realising that health isn’t only about what happens during one hour of practice on the football field. It’s everything that happens during the rest of the day.”

Dr Khanna says his case underscores a growing misconception among young people. “This case is a real eye-opener. We are seeing more and more young, lean individuals with high blood pressure, and it proves that being thin does not make you immune to cardiovascular risk,” he says. “The good news is that at this age, the body is resilient. If detected early, precise lifestyle interventions can often reset the system without lifelong medication.”

The heart-kidney link

In Mehta’s case, the elevated blood pressure had already begun affecting his kidneys. “Earlier, we mostly saw hypertension-related complications in older adults. Now, younger patients are increasingly walking in with elevated creatinine levels and reduced kidney function,” says Dr K Kranthi Kumar, senior consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad. “Many are unaware they have high blood pressure because hypertension can remain silent for years.”

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The kidneys are among the first organs damaged by persistently high blood pressure. Hypertension injures the tiny blood vessels responsible for filtering waste from the blood. Over time, this reduces kidney efficiency, leading to chronic kidney disease and, in severe cases, kidney failure.

“The worrying part is that young adults often ignore warning signs such as headaches, dizziness, swelling in the feet, fatigue or poor concentration,” says Dr Kumar. “By the time symptoms become noticeable, significant kidney damage may already have occurred.”

Fortunately, Mehta’s condition was caught before permanent damage set in. Through medication, dietary changes, regular exercise and stress management, doctors were able to stabilise his kidney function. “That’s why regular screening should begin by the mid-20s, especially if there is a family history of hypertension, diabetes or heart disease,” says Dr Kumar.

Simple preventive measures — reducing salt intake, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, sleeping adequately, limiting stimulants such as energy drinks, managing stress and undergoing annual health checks — can dramatically reduce risk. As lifestyle-related diseases begin appearing earlier than ever, doctors warn that outward fitness is no guarantee of internal health.