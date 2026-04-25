From high BP of 160/100 mmHg to 124/82 mmHg: How yoga, diet and simple strength training helped 58-year-old who had never exercised

Dr Mickey Mehta said Lalitbhai Shah had spent years working hard, handling responsibilities, eating at odd times, sleeping late and not finding enough time for exercise. (Express photo)

When Lalitbhai Shah, 58, first came to us, he was not only carrying a medical report, he was carrying stress, tiredness and worry. He had high blood pressure (160/100 mmHg), cholesterol and warning signs of poor heart health. He had spent years working hard, handling responsibilities, eating at odd times, sleeping late and not finding enough time for exercise.

Along with this came headaches, poor sleep, acidity, neck stiffness, occasional chest heaviness and constant tiredness. Instead of only focusing on symptoms, we worked on Lalitbhai’s complete health.

Stage 1: Restorative yoga postures

Practice began with restorative postures that required very little effort. In Shavasana, he lay still on his back, consciously releasing tension from each part of the body, allowing the breath to settle into a natural rhythm. Vajrasana, a simple kneeling posture, encouraged an upright spine and steady breathing after meals, aiding digestion and grounding the mind. Sukhasana, the cross-legged seated pose, became a daily anchor for quiet sitting and breath awareness. Alongside these, gentle joint movements — small rotations and stretches — helped improve circulation without placing strain on the system.