From high BP of 160/100 mmHg to 124/82 mmHg: How yoga, diet and simple strength training helped 58-year-old who had never exercised

When Lalitbhai Shah, 58, first came to us, he was not only carrying a medical report, he was carrying stress, tiredness and worry. He had high blood pressure (160/100 mmHg), cholesterol and warning signs of poor heart health. He had spent years working hard, handling responsibilities, eating at odd times, sleeping late and not finding enough time for exercise.
Along with this came headaches, poor sleep, acidity, neck stiffness, occasional chest heaviness and constant tiredness. Instead of only focusing on symptoms, we worked on Lalitbhai’s complete health.
Stage 1: Restorative yoga postures
Practice began with restorative postures that required very little effort. In Shavasana, he lay still on his back, consciously releasing tension from each part of the body, allowing the breath to settle into a natural rhythm. Vajrasana, a simple kneeling posture, encouraged an upright spine and steady breathing after meals, aiding digestion and grounding the mind. Sukhasana, the cross-legged seated pose, became a daily anchor for quiet sitting and breath awareness. Alongside these, gentle joint movements — small rotations and stretches — helped improve circulation without placing strain on the system.
As his body adapted, forward bends such as Janu Sirsasana and a mild form of Paschimottanasana encouraged a gradual release along the spine. Janu Sirsasana, commonly translated as the “head-to-knee pose,” is a seated forward bend that combines gentle stretching with inward focus. The posture begins with one leg extended straight in front while the other is bent, the sole of the foot resting against the inner thigh of the extended leg. From this asymmetrical base, the torso folds forward over the straight leg, with the hands reaching toward the foot, ankle or shin depending on flexibility.
Paschimottanasana, the seated forward bend, is done with the legs extended straight ahead. The practitioner folds forward from the hips, reaching toward the feet while keeping the spine long rather than collapsed. The abdomen gently rests over the thighs as the head moves toward the knees. The emphasis is not on how far one can reach, but on the gradual lengthening of the back body — the spine, hamstrings and calves —paired with slow, even breathing.
Setu Bandhasana, performed as a supported bridge, lifted the pelvis gently, easing pressure in the lower back while improving blood flow through the chest. Ustrasana and Bhujangasana, both back-opening postures, worked to expand the chest and lungs, countering years of slumped posture and shallow breathing while also releasing stored emotional tension. Even Tadasana, the mountain pose that involves standing tall with weight evenly distributed, aligning the body and reducing accumulated strain from poor posture.
Stage 2: Focus on diet
We eliminated processed foods, fried snacks, sweets, excess tea and late-night meals to fresh fruits, vegetable juices, soaked nuts and seeds, balanced home-cooked meals, salads, herbs and micronutrient-rich foods. We maintained a cycle of hydration and meal timings with lighter and earlier dinners.
Within three months, Lalitbhai lost six kilos. His bloating reduced, digestion improved, sleep deepened and his blood pressure came down to around 138/88 mmHg. His stamina improved and chest discomfort reduced significantly.
Stage 3: A beginner’s strength training
With improved energy came the introduction of structured movement. Walking evolved into a more deliberate routine that included mobility work, light resistance training and functional exercises designed to rebuild strength without overwhelming the system. Gentle squats and supported lunges helped restore lower body strength and stability. Wall push-ups and modified floor push-ups gradually strengthened the upper body while protecting the joints. Light resistance bands were used to improve muscle tone and joint integrity, particularly around the shoulders and back.
Core stability exercises, including controlled leg raises and basic planks performed for short durations, helped support posture and reduce strain on the spine. The emphasis throughout remained on controlled movement, proper breathing and consistency rather than intensity.
Within a year of consistent effort, Lalitbhai’s blood pressure stabilised around 124/82 mmHg. He slept better, felt more energetic and became mentally lighter. His medications were also reviewed and adjusted. This was not magic. It was the result of regular effort, right guidance and a holistic approach.
(Dr Mehta is holistic health coach)