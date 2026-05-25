Heatwave survival guide: Dietitian suggests how and what to drink from morning to night

As the mercury keeps spiralling, hydration becomes a priority if you want to stay healthy and keep your energy steady without feeling wiped out. Good hydration is not just about gulping water. It’s also about eating the right kind of foods and taking the right fluids regularly from morning till night.

After six to eight hours of sleep, the body wakes up mildly dehydrated. Begin the day with one or two glasses of plain water before reaching out for tea or coffee. This helps restore fluid balance and gently restarts metabolism. Add cooling ingredients such as lemon, mint, cucumber slices or soaked basil seeds to morning water during peak summer. Coconut water early in the day can also help replenish potassium and natural electrolytes lost through sweat.

Breakfast itself should support hydration rather than burden digestion. Heavy oily meals increase heat production inside the body and often leave people sluggish through the afternoon. Instead, have light breakfasts built around water-rich foods such as watermelon, papaya, muskmelon and oranges.

Traditional Indian summer breakfasts like poha with vegetables, idli with coconut chutney, curd rice, smoothies, oats and yoghurt-based dishes are easier to digest during intense heat. Curd is especially useful because it replenishes gut bacteria while also supplying fluid and sodium.

Why tea, coffee and packaged drinks can backfire

One of the most common summer mistakes is relying heavily on tea, coffee, fizzy drinks or packaged fruit juices. While they may provide temporary relief, excess caffeine and sugar can worsen dehydration and lead to sudden fatigue later in the day. Buttermilk, lemon water, sattu, aam panna and homemade fruit-infused water help maintain electrolyte balance more effectively than sugary commercial beverages.

Very cold drinks may also create only a short-lived cooling sensation without actually improving hydration meaningfully.

Mid-morning is when dehydration quietly begins

Between 10 am and noon, the body begins losing water rapidly, especially for people commuting, travelling, exercising or sitting for long hours in air-conditioned offices. Experts say air-conditioning can sometimes worsen dehydration because people sweat less visibly and therefore underestimate fluid loss.

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That’s why small sips of water every 30 to 40 minutes are usually more effective than suddenly drinking large amounts at once. This is also a good time for coconut water, seasonal fruits or lightly salted drinks that replace potassium and sodium lost through sweat. Water-rich fruits such as cucumber, sweet lime and melon help the body retain hydration more efficiently while also supplying micronutrients.

Lunch should cool the body, not exhaust it

By afternoon, the body is already expending enormous energy regulating temperature. Heavy lunches force digestion to work harder and often worsen fatigue. A summer lunch ideally needs to be lighter, water-balanced and easier on the stomach. Salads with cucumber, tomatoes and seasonal vegetables, combined with curd, dal, rice or millets, help maintain hydration while supplying steady energy.

Excessively spicy, salty or deep-fried foods increase thirst, bloating and lethargy. While protein remains important, nutritionists say very heavy meat-based lunches during severe heat can leave people feeling sluggish because digestion itself generates additional body heat.

Heat fatigue peaks between 2 pm and 5 pm

The most dangerous hydration window in Indian summers is often between mid-afternoon and early evening, when temperatures and fluid loss peak simultaneously.

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This is when many people begin developing headaches, dizziness, irritability, muscle cramps or unusual fatigue — all early warning signs of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

People spending time outdoors during these hours require more than plain water. Homemade drinks such as lemon water with salt, chaas, coconut water, sattu and aam panna help restore sodium and potassium gradually. For office-goers, the cumulative fluid deficit starts showing up as exhaustion, headaches and poor concentration.

Evenings should focus on recovery

After sunset, many people compensate for daytime exhaustion with fried snacks, repeated cups of tea or alcohol. But doctors warn that evenings are when the body requires recovery and restoration.

Tea and coffee are acceptable in moderation, but excessive caffeine can increase fluid loss in already dehydrated individuals. Alcohol is particularly risky during heat waves because it dehydrates the body further while impairing temperature regulation.

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Lighter evening foods such as fruit bowls, sprouts, yoghurt-based snacks or vegetable sandwiches help replenish nutrients without creating digestive heaviness. People exercising after work should hydrate before, during and after physical activity instead of waiting until they feel exhausted.

Dinner should remain simple and water-balanced

Heavy dinners rich in oil, spice or red meat can worsen dehydration and disturb sleep. Have khichdi, soups, lightly cooked vegetables, dal, curd-based dishes and lighter rice preparations. These are easier on the stomach while also helping the body maintain hydration overnight. Avoid excessive overhydration immediately before sleep.

One of the biggest misunderstandings during Indian summers is that hydration depends only on drinking more water. In reality, the body also loses essential minerals such as sodium and potassium through sweat, particularly during extreme heat. Replacing only water while ignoring electrolytes can sometimes worsen weakness, dizziness and fatigue.

(Kathuria is a clinical dietician)