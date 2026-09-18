The family group chat test: Are parents saying they are slowing down? Could be heart disease

Written by Dr Praveen Chandra

For many families, staying connected no longer requires living under the same roof. Adult children may speak to their parents over daily calls, exchange messages in family WhatsApp groups and meet during occasional visits. These interactions can create a sense of closeness, even when families live in different cities or countries.

Yet distance can also make subtle changes in a parent’s health difficult to recognise. A parent may continue to share photographs, discuss meals, make plans and take part in family conversations while gradually becoming less physically active. The signs may be easy to dismiss because they often appear as changes in routine rather than obvious symptoms.

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You would hear these common explanations: “I’m too tired today.” “I don’t think I’ll come.” “Let’s take the lift.” “I don’t walk that far anymore.” “I’ve just slowed down with age.” An occasional change is not necessarily concerning. But when such statements become frequent, or represent a noticeable departure from someone’s usual behaviour, they may warrant attention.

One useful approach for adult children and caregivers is to look beyond what an older family member says about their health and consider what they have stopped doing. Has a parent who regularly went for morning walks begun staying at home? Have family outings become less frequent because they feel tired? Are they avoiding stairs or walking shorter distances than before? Have activities they previously enjoyed gradually disappeared from their routine?

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These changes can be particularly important when they occur alongside symptoms such as breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, swelling of the feet or ankles, a sensation of a racing or irregular heartbeat, or a decline in physical activity.

Some of these symptoms can occur for several reasons. However, they may sometimes be associated with heart valve disease, a condition in which one or more of the heart’s valves do not open or close properly. Detecting heart valve disease early is important because the heart valves act like small doors that help keep blood flowing through the heart in the right direction. When a valve does not open or close properly, the heart may have to work harder to pump blood. In the early stages, there may be few or no noticeable symptoms, so the problem can go unnoticed. If it is detected early, doctors can monitor the condition and decide whether treatment or further evaluation is needed before it leads to more serious heart problems.

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Heart valve disease may develop gradually. As symptoms progress, people can unconsciously modify their daily routines to accommodate them. Walking more slowly, taking the lift instead of the stairs or declining social plans may become normalised as part of getting older. This can make it difficult to recognise when a genuine change in health has occurred.

Family members can play an important role by noticing these changes and encouraging an appropriate medical evaluation. This does not mean attempting to diagnose a condition at home. Instead, it means asking questions about changes that have persisted or cannot be readily explained.

Rather than attributing reduced activity to age, a family member could ask: “I’ve noticed you don’t go for your walks anymore. Have you been feeling tired or breathless?”

If symptoms or changes in activity persist, speaking with a healthcare professional can help determine whether further evaluation is appropriate. An echocardiogram, sometimes referred to as a 2D echo, is one of the tests that can be used to assess the heart’s structure and function, including how its valves are working. For people above 55, it may also be worth asking their doctor whether an echocardiogram should be included as part of their routine health check-up.

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For families separated by distance, staying alert to health changes may require paying attention to what is missing from everyday conversations. It may be the walks that have stopped, the stairs that are no longer taken, the outings that are repeatedly postponed or the activities that have quietly disappeared.

The family group chat cannot identify a medical condition. But conversations within it and the changes family members notice beyond it can provide an opportunity to ask an important question: What has changed?