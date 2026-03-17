Seven of 10 heart failure patients in India lack fund shield, sell livelihood to survive, says new study

In a small village near Kochi, 52-year-old Rajan, a farmer, sits quietly with a pile of hospital bills spread across his table. Only weeks earlier, he was admitted to the hospital following persistent chest pain and breathlessness, symptoms that were eventually diagnosed as heart failure. While the medical emergency was frightening, the financial costs were equally daunting. To pay the mounting hospital charges, amounting to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh, Rajan was forced to sell his cow and calf, a vital source of income for his family.

His experience suggests how a serious illness can push families toward financial instability. Now, a multicentre study, conducted by researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has highlighted the economic impact of heart failure treatment in India. Findings of the study, which were published recently in the Global Heart journal, indicate that seven out of 10 heart failure patients in India lack financial health protection.

“Out-of-pocket expenditure, accounting for over 90 per cent of total health spending, contributes significantly to economic distress in heart failure patients,” said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, the first author of the study. “Heart failure isn’t just a heart killer, it is a household impoverisher,” he added. The absence of insurance increased spending by 28 to 38 per cent, he pointed out.

Only 30 per cent of patients had some form of insurance coverage. That’s because insurance packages themselves are not too consistent or steep. Some offer policies that pay a lump sum upon diagnosis of conditions like congestive heart failure. Some cover hospitalisation expenses, cashless treatment at network hospitals and sometimes post-hospitalization rehabilitation. But waiting periods are long before coverage applies and premiums are high because heart failure is a high-risk condition.

As per the study, one out of three individuals and households reported a decline in annual income following a heart failure diagnosis. The study found that about 18 per cent of patients had difficulty adhering to their medications due to cost.

What is heart failure?

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition where the heart muscle is too weak or stiff to pump blood efficiently, failing to meet the body’s needs for oxygen. While a chronic condition, it is managed through medications, lifestyle changes (e.g., reduced salt, smoking cessation) and sometimes devices like pacemakers.

How patients struggled with their bills

The study analysed data from 1,859 patients with heart failure treated at 21 tertiary care hospitals across the country between 2019 and 2022. The average age of participants was 56 years. Women accounted for about 30 per cent of the sample. Nearly half of the patients came from rural areas, highlighting the widespread reach of the condition.

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About 38 per cent of families experienced what researchers classify as “catastrophic health spending.” This term refers to situations where healthcare expenses exceed 40 per cent of a household’s capacity to pay. In addition, 18 per cent of participants turned to distress financing such as borrowing money, selling property or liquidating assets, to pay medical bills. For families already living with limited financial reserves, such measures can have long-term consequences.

According to the findings, the average cost of a single hospitalization for heart failure was approximately Rs 1.19 lakh. To manage these costs, patients and their relatives often resorted to multiple financial coping strategies. Around 68 per cent of respondents relied on their personal savings to cover expenses while 54 per cent received financial help from family members. Another 15 per cent reported borrowing money from relatives or friends. Despite these efforts, many households struggled to keep up with the growing expenses.

Heart failure (HF) affects an estimated 26 million people worldwide. In India, it accounts for 1.8 million hospitalisations annually and places a considerable burden on the health system due to prolonged in-patient care and the need for long-term management, straining already limited healthcare resources.

What can be done for relief

Only 30 percent of the patients surveyed had any form of health insurance. Among those without coverage, nearly 98 per cent of treatment costs were paid out of pocket. Patients with private insurance saw their out-of-pocket share fall to about 59 per cent, while those covered by government social insurance schemes still paid approximately 74 percent out of pocket.

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India’s flagship public health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), provides annual coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family for in-patient care, including certain heart failure-related procedures. This provides a great relief to many families from the low-income groups.

However, the scheme does not cover outpatient consultations, follow-up appointments, or many essential medications, expenses that accumulate over time and significantly contribute to the overall cost of long-term care, according to study authors.

Prof Harikrishnan S, the principal investigator of the study at SCTIMST, stressed on the importance of expanding financial protection for patients. “Public insurance schemes like PMJAY helps many families cope with financial stress but we should consider extending it to outpatient care and add guideline-directed heart failure therapies to the Essential Medicines List. Free drugs at primary centres could cut out-of-pocket costs by 30-40 per cent and save lives through better adherence,” he said.