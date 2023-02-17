‘Free or added sugars up heart disease risk: Why a hard-boiled egg is a better snack option than chips’

Diets high in free sugars, the kind found in processed foods and sodas, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, found that while total carbohydrate intake was not associated with cardiovascular disease, free sugar intake was specifically linked to a greater risk of obesity, heart disease and stroke. More the free sugars consumed, the higher the risk, researchers concluded.

Dr Atul Mathur, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla in Delhi says that refined sugars (sucrose and fructose) undergo oxidative metabolism easily and are, therefore, a risk for both heart and brain strokes.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “free sugars are those added during the processing of foods; packaged as table sugar and other sweeteners; and naturally occurring in syrups, honey, fruit juice, vegetable juice, purees, pastes and similar products in which the cellular structure of the food has been broken down.”

What is free sugar found in processed food?

Refined sugar (sucrose and fructose) that can undergo oxidative metabolism easily. Processed foods include packaged breads, chips, candy, frozen meats, ready-to-eat food, cereals, instant noodles, sodas and aerated drinks.

How safe or dangerous can they be?

Free sugar can increase the risk of heart and brain strokes. Processed foods are dangerous for our body. They have added sugar, artificial ingredients, refined carbohydrates, are low in nutrients, fibres, calories, have transfats, which can lead to weight gain and higher concentrations of triglycerides. Most processed foods are exceptionally high in added sugar, which can have a significant detrimental effect on metabolism. Added sugar plays a role in cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity and heart disease.

What is the mechanism behind this?

Foods are processed mechanically and chemically. Mechanical processing does not necessarily make foods unhealthy but chemical processing contains artificial substances with little or no nutritional value. Oxidative metabolism releases free radicals that injure the vascular endothelial lining of foods.

What are the safest ways I can consume sugar when consuming processed food?

One can take natural sugars which are available in fruits and vegetables. Keep healthy snacks on hand such as dry fruits, even hard-boiled eggs. Swap refined grains with whole grains as an alternative. You may have oatmeal with fresh fruit, salads, fresh chicken or fresh meat.

Should I opt for fruits rather than processed food if I am craving something sweet?

Yes. You may have berries, fruits, chia pudding, yogurt (not the flavoured ones), dates, sweet potatoes and smoothies.

Can a normal cookie/biscuit or a chocolate be dangerous too?

Everything that contains free sugars is harmful. Dark chocolates may contain antioxidants but have less of them as they too contain free sugars.

How much sugar should I consume in a day and in what form?

Less than 10 per cent of calorie intake preferably in a natural form.

Can I consume more sugar if I work out?

No. That would defeat the purpose of losing weight.

Why Dr Atul Mathur?

Dr Mathur is a renowned doctor working out of Delhi as the Executive Director and Chief of Intervention Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. He is also the president of the Indian Council for Carotid Interventions as well as Cardiovascular Therapeutics in India. A pioneer in complex coronary procedures, he specialises in the field of Endovascular and Structural Heart Interventions. He is the first Indian doctor to obtain a US patent for a medical device, which is used in performing carotid artery stenting.