4 heart attacks in 5 years and 8 stents: My patient is now fit; his biggest lesson wasn’t about surgery

When this corporate executive suffered his first heart attack at 50, he assumed the worst was behind him. The attack was relatively mild, with a blocked coronary artery. Doctors moved quickly, opening the narrowed vessel and implanting a stent to restore blood flow. Like many patients, he believed that once the blocked artery was fixed, normal life could resume.

Instead, the next five years became an education in the stubborn nature of heart disease. He experienced three new blocks in different arteries and at the end of it all, he had eight or nine stents. But he made aggressive changes in his lifestyle that has kept him intervention-free so far. And that brings to the most fundamental misunderstanding about heart disease itself. You have to keep working towards heart health continuously, not just hope one intervention will work for the rest of your life.

More than a plumbing problem

For decades, heart disease was often explained as a simple blockage problem: an artery narrows, blood flow is restricted, a heart attack occurs and the blockage is fixed.

Modern cardiology views the disease very differently. A stent can treat a blockage, but it cannot cure the underlying process that created it. Coronary artery disease is a chronic condition affecting the entire arterial system. The artery that receives a stent may remain open, while disease continues to progress silently elsewhere. That reality became painfully clear in this patient’s case.

Following his first heart attack, he embraced the kind of lifestyle transformation doctors dream of seeing. He quit smoking, made his diet and exercise non-negotiable. His LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol was driven below 40 mg/dL, an exceptionally aggressive target reserved for patients at very high risk. He remained scrupulous about taking medication and was prescribed one of the newest cholesterol-lowering therapies available, administered by injection to keep LDL levels suppressed over long periods. He was also given anti-inflammatory and anti-platelet drugs.

The changes undoubtedly improved his odds. But they could not reduce his risk to zero.

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When the stent is not the problem

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One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding recurrent heart attacks is that they are always caused by a failed stent. In reality, most are not. A small proportion of patients develop problems within the treated segment itself. The artery can gradually narrow again, a process known as restenosis. In rarer cases, a clot forms inside the stent.

The danger from stent thrombosis is greatest during the first month after angioplasty. Because a stent is essentially a foreign object inside the artery, the body can react by forming a clot around it. This is why patients are prescribed two blood-thinning medications after the procedure. With modern drug-releasing stents and contemporary blood thinners, the risk of stent thrombosis is roughly 1 per cent during the first month. If blood-thinning medication is interrupted or does not work effectively, that risk can rise, potentially reaching 3 per cent in some circumstances. The larger threat often lies elsewhere.

The new blockages nobody sees coming

Only a small percentage of these recurrences is directly related to the site of stenting. Far more commonly, fresh blockages develop in previously unaffected portions of the coronary circulation. This happens because coronary artery disease is rarely confined to a single location. Plaques can be present throughout the arterial tree, some large enough to be detected, others too small to attract attention during an angiogram. Over time, one of these plaques can become unstable, rupture and trigger a new heart attack.

In many cases, therefore, the recurrence is not a failure of the original procedure. It is evidence that the disease itself remains active. Patients with poorly controlled cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, obesity or continued smoking face the highest risks. But even among those who follow medical advice rigorously, biology can sometimes prove difficult to outrun.

Why even perfect patients remain at risk

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Aggressive cholesterol lowering, blood thinners, blood pressure control and lifestyle modifications can reduce risk by as much as 90 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent reflects factors that medicine still cannot fully control.

Some patients carry a powerful genetic predisposition to atherosclerosis. Others have elevated levels of inflammatory activity within their arteries. Conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease can continue to accelerate vascular damage despite treatment. Researchers are also increasingly focusing on lipoprotein(a), an inherited cholesterol particle that appears to increase cardiovascular risk even when conventional cholesterol levels are well controlled.

For these patients, treatment becomes a process of constant risk reduction rather than complete risk elimination.

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The importance of staying the course

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The encouraging news is that recurrent heart attacks are far from inevitable. Most patients, who adhere consistently to medication, maintain very low LDL levels, avoid smoking and manage associated risk factors, do not experience repeated cardiac events.

The period immediately after a heart attack remains the most concerning. As time passes, the risk falls substantially. After the first year, recurrence rates typically decline to about 1 to 2 per cent annually for patients who remain compliant with treatment.

That is why we place such emphasis on long-term prevention. The stents helped save my patient’s life. The medicines helped protect it. But it was his lifestyle changes that helped extend it.

(Dr Shetty is lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru)