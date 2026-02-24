Heart attack at 36: Kerala man’s family did a lifestyle reset that cut their heart disease risk collectively

A Kerala trial reveals why preventive healthcare is effective when the whole household complies with diet, exercise and regular screening. It’s cost-effective too

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readFeb 24, 2026 01:54 PM IST
Kerala man heart attackThe study shows that a family-based lifestyle intervention aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of heart attack patients and their family members was cost-effective.
At a busy emergency department of a district hospital in Kerala, 36-year-old Ramesh, the sole earning member of his family, was rushed in with severe, crushing chest pain. He had a premature heart attack, eerily similar to the one that claimed his father’s life at just 42. Apart from this history, Ramesh’s condition was the result of multiple, long-standing risk factors like poorly controlled hypertension, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels. These were compounded by smoking, frequent binge-drinking, physical inactivity and a high-salt diet. What could be done to protect his heart health?

Like many working adults juggling professional and family responsibilities, his health had taken a back seat until it could no longer be ignored. Following timely angioplasty, Ramesh was given a second chance. But given the costs of an emergency procedure, he could hardly afford another. Instead, the doctors thought about a more holistic and long-lasting heart health maintenance protocol. They got the entire family involved, counselled them and convinced them to make meaningful lifestyle changes considering there was a family history.

They adopted regular weekly exercise routines, shifted to balanced low-salt meals rich in fruits and vegetables, eliminated smoking and tobacco use and prioritised routine health checkups and monitoring instead of skipping them. “These changes were followed not only by Ramesh but by every member of the family. Two years later Ramesh lost 7 kg, had a well-controlled blood pressure and healthy lipid levels. His journey shows that when families adopt healthier lifestyles together, they not only prevent recurrent illness but also protect themselves from avoidable financial hardship,” says Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, epidemiologist and senior health researcher at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, who led a PROLIFIC study in Kerala.

What the trial findings mean

Findings from the PROLIFIC trial (supported by the DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance) in Kerala has shown that investing in preventive care at the family level can lead to meaningful health improvements while reducing future hospitalisation costs.

The trial enrolled 1,671 family members aged 18 or older. Participants were divided into two groups: one received a structured lifestyle intervention, while the other received usual care. The intervention involved non-physician health workers who conducted home visits to screen for key cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and high cholesterol. Participants were counselled to adopt healthier diets, increase physical activity, and quit tobacco and alcohol and were linked to nearby health facilities when required.

The usual care group received a single counselling session and annual health check-ups.

Over a two-year period, the intervention group showed significant improvements compared to those receiving usual care. They recorded greater reductions in blood pressure, blood glucose levels, HbA1c, body mass index, waist circumference and overall heart disease risk scores. At least 64 per cent of those in the intervention group achieved optimal health targets, compared to 46 per cent in the usual care group.

Why family-based interventions work for Indians

The study shows that a family-based lifestyle intervention aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of heart attack patients and their family members was cost-effective. “In India around 40-60 million productive life years are lost annually to premature death. At least one in four Indian adults has a family history of premature coronary heart disease and focusing on such high-risk families enables efficient resource use by directing preventive efforts where they are most likely to have the greatest impact,” says Dr Panniyammakal.

The Ayushman Bharat initiative, with its planned network of 150,000 health and wellness centres, offers a strong foundation for scaling up such interventions nationwide. “Integrating family-centred lifestyle programmes into this framework could help prevent at least 1.75 lakh to 2.5 lakh deaths annually,” Dr Panniyammakal suggests.

Why family intervention is cost-effective

Although the intervention cost an additional Rs 2,806 per participant, it resulted in fewer hospital admissions. At the same time, clinic visits increased, likely reflecting greater awareness and early detection of health issues.

The programme also led to a modest but meaningful gain in quality-adjusted life years, amounting to 0.014 per person. Economic analysis showed that the cost per quality-adjusted life year gained was Rs 2,02,221 — well below India’s accepted cost-effectiveness threshold of three times the per capita GDP (Rs 3.24 lakh).

The intervention was also found to be cost-efficient in reducing specific risk factors, with incremental costs of Rs 1,266 per unit reduction in heart risk score, Rs 178 per mg/dL reduction in total cholesterol and Rs 480 per mg/dL reduction in blood glucose.

Prof. Harikrishnan S, one of the investigators in the team, says that the programme becomes even more economical when implemented on a larger scale, as fixed setup costs are spread across more participants.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune.

 

