Bengaluru mom, 28, has heart attack a week after delivery: Why the weeks after childbirth can put the heart at risk

A coronary angiogram ultimately revealed the real cause — a 95% blockage in the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, one of the heart’s most important blood vessels (File photo/Canva)

Just a week after delivering her baby, a 28-year-old woman collapsed while climbing a flight of stairs at her home and was rushed to our emergency room. What appeared to be routine post-delivery fatigue quickly escalated into a medical emergency when she developed severe breathlessness and was unable to continue walking.

We performed an electrocardiogram (ECG), but it did not show the typical changes seen in a heart attack. Blood tests were equally inconclusive, with her troponin levels — a protein released when the heart muscle is damaged — not significantly elevated.

However, her severe breathlessness was out of proportion to what would be expected after childbirth. So we performed an urgent echocardiogram (Echo), which revealed that her heart’s pumping function had become markedly weak. Given that she was just one week postpartum, doctors initially suspected peripartum cardiomyopathy, a condition that weakens the heart muscle during the last month of pregnancy or within six months after delivery. But because her clinical picture did not entirely fit the diagnosis, the team pursued further investigations.