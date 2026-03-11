Health ministry proposes doing away with double testing of blood plasma

The union health ministry has proposed doing away with testing blood products such as plasma for Hepatitis B surface antigen and antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C, considering these tests are done before the products are manufactured. According to the draft notification, the words “The final products shall be tested for freedom from HIV I and HIV II antibodies, Hepatitis B surface antigen and Hepatitis C virus antibody” will be removed from the drug rules.
Comments have been invited from stakeholders over the period of one month.
The health ministry in a note explained that this has been done for “regulatory harmonisation, scientific rationalisation of testing requirements, and reduction of avoidable compliance burden while continuing to uphold the highest standards of patient safety.”
The ministry explained that the requirements for pooled blood plasma — plasma derived from the blood of several donors — already has to be tested as per the various pharmacopeia standards, including Indian Pharmacopeia. The ministry explained that when human plasma is pooled, it is mandatorily tested for these infections. Only the pools that are found to be negative for the infections are then used for fractionation — a process where different blood components get separated.
“Despite this, under the current regulatory framework, the final products manufactured from already tested and qualified plasma pools are again tested. This results in duplication of testing for the same viral markers at both the pooled plasma stage and the finished product stage,” the ministry said.
This comes in the backdrop of several blood recipients and organisations pushing for more stringent norms when it comes to blood and blood products, including the more accurate nucleic acid amplification testing that reduces the window period — time between an infection occurring and it showing up on the tests.
