Health ministry proposes doing away with double testing of blood plasma

This comes in the backdrop of several blood recipients and organisations pushing for more stringent norms when it comes to blood and blood products. (Photo: Freepik)

The union health ministry has proposed doing away with testing blood products such as plasma for Hepatitis B surface antigen and antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C, considering these tests are done before the products are manufactured. According to the draft notification, the words “The final products shall be tested for freedom from HIV I and HIV II antibodies, Hepatitis B surface antigen and Hepatitis C virus antibody” will be removed from the drug rules.

Comments have been invited from stakeholders over the period of one month.

The health ministry in a note explained that this has been done for “regulatory harmonisation, scientific rationalisation of testing requirements, and reduction of avoidable compliance burden while continuing to uphold the highest standards of patient safety.”