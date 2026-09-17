Health Ministry proposes mandatory CCTV surveillance at medical stores

The CCTV recordings will have to be preserved for three months, according to the draft. (Representational Image/AI-generated/Gemni)

The Health Ministry has proposed mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at medical stores to track and trace the sale of prescription medicines, including psychotropic drugs listed under Schedule X. The proposed requirement will not apply to wholesalers.

In a draft notification, the ministry said the proposed amendment seeks to address concerns over the “unauthorised access to and sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs” and recommends mandatory CCTV surveillance at medical stores as an additional regulatory safeguard.

“The supply, otherwise than by way of wholesale dealing, of any drug supplied on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner shall be made under a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system installed and maintained for this purpose at the licensed premises,” the draft notification states.