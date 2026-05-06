He smoked for 15 years. Then came an unexpected diagnosis: He had uncontrolled diabetes

For years, 45-year-old Chennai resident Ramesh (name changed) considered himself reasonably healthy. He had a desk job, long work hours and a smoking habit he had picked up in his late 20s — a pack every couple of days, sometimes more during stressful weeks. Like many smokers, he associated cigarettes with risks such as lung disease and heart problems, but never once considered that smoking could quietly be increasing his chances of developing diabetes.

When he began feeling unusually tired, he blamed it on deadlines. The constant thirst and frequent trips to the restroom were dismissed as side effects of too much coffee and too little sleep. It was only during a routine health screening camp organised at his workplace that tests revealed the real problem: his blood sugar levels were dangerously high. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Further medical evaluation showed that years of smoking had likely accelerated insulin resistance, one of the key mechanisms behind Type 2 diabetes. Ramesh’s case is far from rare. While smoking is widely recognised as a leading cause of cancer and respiratory illness, its role in triggering metabolic disorders such as diabetes often receives far less attention. Yet growing evidence shows that smoking is a significant and often underestimated risk factor for the disease.

The overlooked connection

The link between smoking and diabetes is not merely indirect. Cigarette smoke affects multiple systems in the body that regulate blood sugar and metabolism.

Nicotine interferes with the body’s ability to use insulin effectively. Insulin is the hormone responsible for helping glucose move from the bloodstream into the body’s cells, where it is used for energy. When nicotine disrupts this process, cells become less responsive to insulin, forcing the pancreas to work harder to compensate. Over time, this can lead to persistently high blood sugar levels and eventually Type 2 diabetes.

Smoking also triggers chronic low-grade inflammation throughout the body. This inflammatory state damages blood vessels and worsens metabolic dysfunction, creating conditions that make diabetes more likely to develop.

Another key factor is fat distribution. Contrary to the common perception that smokers are leaner, many long-term smokers tend to accumulate visceral fat — the dangerous abdominal fat wrapped around internal organs. This type of fat is strongly associated with insulin resistance. The chemicals in cigarettes can also disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, metabolism and stress responses, making it harder for the body to maintain stable glucose control.

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When smoking worsens an existing condition

The risks do not stop at diagnosis. For people already living with diabetes, smoking can complicate its management. Smokers struggle more to maintain stable blood sugar levels despite medication. Smoking narrows blood vessels and reduces circulation, which compounds the damage diabetes can already inflict on the cardiovascular system. This sharply raises the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Poor circulation increases the likelihood of foot ulcers and infections, among the most serious complications of uncontrolled diabetes. In clinical practice, smokers with diabetes often require more intensive treatment and closer monitoring, yet outcomes remain poorer compared to non-smokers.

Why the warning often goes unheard

One reason this link remains under-recognised is that public health messaging around smoking has traditionally focused on its respiratory consequences. Far fewer realise that cigarettes can quietly damage metabolic health long before respiratory symptoms appear.

The early warning signs of diabetes — fatigue, excessive thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision — are also easy to dismiss. They are often mistaken for stress, ageing, dehydration or overwork. As in Ramesh’s case, diagnosis frequently comes only after routine screening or once blood sugar levels have risen enough to cause more serious complications.

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The good news: Risk can be reversed

The relationship between smoking and diabetes is serious, but it is not irreversible. Research shows that quitting smoking can gradually improve insulin sensitivity and lower long-term diabetes risk. The body begins repairing itself soon after cessation. So regular blood sugar screening is particularly important for smokers, especially those over 40 or with other risk factors such as obesity, family history or high blood pressure. Lifestyle measures remain crucial: a balanced diet rich in fibre, regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight. Most importantly, symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, increased thirst or frequent urination should never be ignored.

For Ramesh, the diagnosis was a wake-up call. He has since quit smoking, begun treatment and adopted healthier habits. His blood sugar is now under control.

His story serves as a reminder that the first damage smoking does is quietly disrupting the body’s ability to regulate sugar. By the time symptoms appear, the consequences may already be serious.