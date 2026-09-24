My patient’s HbA1c rose while on Metformin: What was he missing?

A man in his early 60s came to the clinic worried because his HbA1c (the test reflecting blood glucose over the past 3 months) levels had been rising despite taking the diabetes drug Metformin. He admitted to using a little sugar in his morning tea and did not think it mattered. When the reading stayed high, he said he had switched to jaggery, believing it was a healthier choice. Three months later, his HbA1c was still high. But before increasing his medication, we checked when he was taking them. That timing turned out to be a problem.

The patient rarely missed morning tablets because he took them with his tea but the evening Metformin had no fixed slot. In fact, he would forget to take them three or four times a week. The first change was that he stopped adding sugar, jaggery, or honey to his tea. Second, his daughter sent him a WhatsApp reminder each evening, and he replied after taking his tablet. Three months later, his HbA1c returned to the target range without adding another medication.

Two lessons from this story will be familiar to many people with diabetes. Even a small amount of added or natural sugar matters. Jaggery and honey are still sugars; replacing white sugar with either does not solve the problem. And even simple medicines such as metformin work well when taken regularly and combined with sensible food choices and physical activity.

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HbA1c reflects the routine

HbA1c reflects glucose exposure over roughly the previous two to three months. A few careful days before the blood test cannot undo the effect of the preceding weeks. It reflects repeated breakfasts, missed walks, late dinners and forgotten tablets.

This is why people are sometimes surprised by the result. They may clearly remember refusing mithai at a wedding, but not the smaller choices, such as a small amount of jaggery consumed repeatedly throughout the month: the biscuits with tea, the second serving of rice, or the medicine missed two or three evenings each week. The same principle applies to physical activity. A long Sunday walk cannot fully compensate for a week of sitting. A manageable walk schedule on most days contributes more than an ambitious plan abandoned after ten days. Everyone will have festivals, travel, illness, and difficult days. The aim is to build a pattern strong enough to survive them.

Why timing of Metformin matters

Doses are usually missed for ordinary reasons. Morning tablets become linked to tea or breakfast, while evenings are less predictable.

Metformin should be taken at the same time every day to help maintain a consistent level of the medicine in the body and to keep blood sugar levels more stable. Taking it at a regular time also makes it easier to remember each dose and reduces the chance of missing doses. If the timing changes significantly from day to day, there can be periods when the medicine’s glucose-lowering effect is less predictable.

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Metformin is generally best taken with or immediately after a meal, as taking it on an empty stomach can increase side effects such as nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhoea. It can be taken with a normal balanced meal, such as breakfast or dinner, depending on the prescribed schedule. If it is prescribed more than once a day, each dose should usually be taken with the corresponding meal. Always follow the timing and instructions given by your doctor or pharmacist.

Older drug does not mean it’s ineffective

Metformin has been used for decades, is inexpensive, and is familiar to most people with type 2 diabetes. That familiarity can make it appear less impressive than newer medicines. Yet an older drug does not stop working simply because newer options have arrived.

This drug reduces glucose production by the liver and improves insulin sensitivity. Used alone, it has a low risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and is generally weight-neutral or associated with modest weight loss. For many people, it remains a useful foundation of treatment, provided kidney function and tolerability are considered.

Its effect depends on taking the correct formulation and dose. Immediate-release metformin is commonly divided across meals. Many extended-release preparations are taken once daily. Taking it with food often reduces nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhoea. If someone develops side effects, they should discuss the dose or formulation with the doctor rather than quietly abandoning the medicine.

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Make discipline easier

The best routine is one that fits into everyday life. Link medicines to an existing habit such as breakfast, dinner, or brushing at night. Use a pill box so a missed dose is visible. Set a phone alarm, mark a calendar or use a family reminder. Doctors can simplify treatment too. A once-daily formulation may suit someone who repeatedly misses a second dose, if clinically appropriate. Fixed-dose combinations can reduce the number of tablets. Written instructions should state when a medicine is taken rather than simply saying “OD” or “BD”. Asking about side effects, affordability and routine often reveals why a good prescription is not working in real life.