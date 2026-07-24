Hair loss, the latest concern around GLP-1 drugs? A new study explains link

The new generation of weight loss drugs has revolutionised the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, helping millions of people improve blood sugar control while achieving substantial weight loss. Yet, as the use of these medications continues to expand, researchers are uncovering side effects that extend beyond the digestive system. This time to your scalp.

A new study, published in The BMJ, suggests that adults with Type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 receptor agonists — a class of drugs that mimics a natural gut hormone to regulate blood sugar, decrease appetite, and slow digestion — may have a slightly higher risk of developing hair loss, or alopecia, compared with those using other commonly prescribed diabetes medications. The researchers, however, stress that the overall risk remains low and should be viewed alongside the well-established health benefits of these drugs.

What the study was about

The researchers analysed electronic health records from the University of Pennsylvania Health System, comparing more than 12,000 adults prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonists with patients taking other diabetes drugs like SGLT-2 and DPP-4 inhibitors between 2019 and 2024. After adjusting for differences such as age, sex, ethnicity, body mass index and other illnesses, they found that people on GLP-1 drugs had a 37 per cent higher risk of alopecia than those taking SGLT-2 inhibitors and a 68 per cent higher risk than those on DPP-4 inhibitors.

At first glance, those figures sound alarming. But the researchers urge caution. The increase refers to relative risk, while the absolute risk was small—roughly six to seven cases of hair loss for every 1,000 people followed for a year. In other words, most people taking these medications did not experience hair loss.

The study also found that the association was almost entirely with non-scarring alopecia, a form of hair loss in which the hair follicles remain healthy. Unlike scarring alopecia, where follicles are permanently damaged, non-scarring hair loss is often temporary and hair can grow back once the trigger is removed or the body readjusts.

Is it the drug or the weight loss?

That question remains unanswered. Many specialists believe the medications may not be directly damaging hair follicles. Instead, the more likely explanation is that the rapid weight loss they produce places the body under metabolic stress, temporarily disrupting the normal hair growth cycle.

Hair follicles are surprisingly sensitive to changes in the body’s nutritional and hormonal environment. When someone loses a large amount of weight over a short period — whether through medication, bariatric surgery or a strict diet — the body may divert energy towards essential organs rather than hair growth. This can push a greater number of hair follicles into a resting phase, leading to diffuse hair shedding two to four months later, a condition known as telogen effluvium.

Story continues below this ad

Rapid weight loss can also reduce stores of nutrients that hair depends on, including protein, iron, zinc and certain B vitamins. In some people, lower calorie intake and changes in eating patterns may further contribute to these deficiencies. The result is not permanent damage to the hair follicle, but a temporary interruption of its growth cycle.

Researchers also suspect that the profound hormonal and metabolic changes triggered by GLP-1 drugs may play a role. These medicines alter insulin signalling, appetite regulation and energy metabolism, while significant fat loss changes levels of hormones released by fat tissue. Hair follicles are influenced by many of these signals, although there is currently no clear evidence that GLP-1 drugs themselves directly impair hair growth. More research is needed to disentangle the effects of the medication from those of rapid weight loss itself.

What does this mean for patients?

The study does not suggest that people should stop taking GLP-1 medications because of concerns about hair loss. These drugs remain among the most effective treatments available for obesity and type 2 diabetes, with benefits that extend well beyond weight reduction, including improved metabolic health and lower cardiovascular risk.

Instead, the findings serve as a reminder that dramatic weight loss—even when beneficial—can temporarily affect other parts of the body. Patients beginning GLP-1 therapy should be aware that hair shedding, if it occurs, is likely to be uncommon and potentially reversible. Doctors may also consider monitoring nutritional status and ensuring adequate intake of protein and essential micronutrients during treatment.

Story continues below this ad

Because the study was based on electronic health records, authors could not assess how severe the hair loss was, how long it lasted or whether it resolved after treatment ended. As an observational study, it also cannot prove that the drugs directly caused alopecia.

Still, by analysing data from thousands of patients in routine clinical practice, the study offers the strongest evidence so far that the association deserves closer attention.