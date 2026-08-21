After spike in swine flu infections, Health Ministry’s big move

With seasonal influenza cases rising in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday reviewed the situation and the preparedness of healthcare facilities, with surveillance data showing that H1N1 accounted for around 70% of respiratory infections reported through the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) network of laboratories in the previous week.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh. During the meeting, the minister looked at the surveillance data and the trends in influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illnesses — essentially cases where those with flu-like symptoms need hospitalisation. The Indian Council of Medical Research has a network of laboratories that regularly monitor, test, and report such cases to keep a track on what type of respiratory infections are in circulation.

What ICMR data shows

Data from this ICMR network shows that around 70% of all respiratory infections in the last week were caused by H1N1. It shows that H1N1 has been in circulation and causing high number infections over the last four to five weeks, with the numbers slowly going down over the last two weeks. The data for the current week is not yet available.

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The minister also reviewed the preparedness of healthcare facilities to handle such cases. In Delhi, the minister reviewed the availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities, and other necessary supplies. Nadda further emphasised the need for public awareness on preventive steps such as respiratory hygiene (covering the mouth while coughing and sneezing) and hand hygiene (washing hands frequently).

There is need for awareness on respiratory symptoms and warning signs on when to seek medical care, Nadda said at the meeting. “The Ministry continues to coordinate with States/UTs, hospitals, laboratories and other stakeholders to ensure effective surveillance, early detection, timely clinical management and proactive preparedness for seasonal influenza, including H1N1,” a statement from the health ministry said.

What are symptoms?

Runny nose, sore throat, coughing bouts, high fever, blocked sinuses, headache, swollen tonsils. Symptoms can last longer, a week and 10 days even, and are accompanied by high grade fever. “We are seeing hospitalisation and even younger people, those between 35 and 40 years of age, reporting severe body aches, persistent coughs and no improvement in conditions. They are developing chest pain, secondary cough and acute restlessness, compelling them to seek hospital admission for better management even when they don’t require it,” says Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

Severe symptoms include pneumonia, respiratory failure, worsening of chronic medical conditions, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen and sudden confusion.

Who is vulnerable?

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Children, people over the age of 65 years, and pregnant women are at higher risk of severe disease and should be more careful. People should consult a doctor in case they have shortness of breath, feel any pain in the chest, have blue lips or nails, or the symptoms refuse to improve after a few days.

Can influenza and swine flu cause pneumonia?

Some flu viruses can get into the lungs, causing inflammation and fluid build-up. “This makes it harder to clear mucus, which becomes a host to bacteria, leading to secondary infection. The virus can also weaken the immune system, allowing bacteria to infect the lungs,” says Dr Chatterjee.

Also Read | Why is H1N1 spreading? Understand swine flu and how influenza viruses evolve

What’s the reason for the spike?

A known flu virus can seem more severe in certain years because it is constantly mutating. So our immune system, used to fighting earlier strains, is less effective against a new one. Besides, environmental factors worldwide have changed and global warming means viruses are multiplying rapidly. Air pollution and pollen further accelerate viral transmission.

Do we need to get tested?

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Everybody does not need to get tested. But if the symptoms worsen or are stubborn, get tested.

When to consult a doctor?

Whenever your symptoms persist and don’t improve. Do not take antibiotics as they won’t work on viruses. Wait for your doctor to give you antivirals if needed.

What about prevention?

Wear a mask, practise hand hygiene and avoid crowded places. Get a flu vaccine each year as it gets updated to fight a changing virus.