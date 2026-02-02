Growing up in a hyper digital world: What children need most

Written by: Dr Samir Parikh
4 min readFeb 2, 2026 03:00 PM IST
There’s a reason the Economic Survey has flagged the rapid rise of digital addiction and screen-related mental health issues, particularly among children and adolescents. Digital media platform usage continues to surge among school and college students, driven by seamless connectivity and access to diverse content across different digital platforms. However, this growth raises alarms over escalating mental health challenges, shrinking attention spans, diminished real-world connections, and more. The increased average screen time seen among the young eclipses their need for sleep, managing their studies as well as face-to-face interactions.

Lifestyle choices are profoundly shaped by this consumed media. Choices that the young make – from beauty standards and career aspirations to fleeting trends that pop up on social media platforms – shape the ways in which they view themselves and even others. Mounting research highlights growing concerns about cognitive functioning of the youth with many raising questions about impaired focus, heightened anxiety, and even addictive behaviors. Responding to this growing concern before it becomes a crisis of gargantuan proportions requires a concerted effort on multiple fronts.

Tackling media usage starts with the youth being able to understand and decode the ways in which media and media platforms function. Providing the right tools to raise questions relevant to parsing information received via media is a critical step forward. Media literacy in schools and colleges can form the foundational pillar that strengthens the youth’s ability to think critically and use their creativity and innovation to not be influenced by media messages.

Role models belonging to diverse communities and backgrounds play a far more critical role in today’s times in shaping the ways in which they influence the youth. With every small move and word being scanned and scrutinised, it is imperative that role models be responsible and accountable for how they conduct themselves. Viewing themselves as those who can shape and impact the future of society, it is important to promote the right lifestyle and choices as well as demonstrate ethics and values above and beyond the self.

A significant share of responsibility rests with media and social media platforms, whose ability to create and enforce stringent guidelines is essential for mitigating their impact on young users. Platforms must establish clear, age-appropriate rules – such as content filters, time limits, and mental health warnings – and promote them through regular in-app education, pop-up reminders, and parental controls. Strict adherence, backed by transparent audits and collaboration with regulators can foster safer digital spaces.

Encouraging young people to be more participative in real world activities is critical. The lessons learnt through engaging sport and being a part of more creative and innovative enterprises are immense. Collaboration, problem-solving, decision-making and critical thinking – skills needed in the real world – are crucially enhanced when young people participate in more activities. Whether in group or as individual pursuits, these activities allow young people to recognise their strengths and enable them to work toward improving their functioning across a range of domains critical to success later in life.

Forging and building meaningful relationships is a critical skill that is needed for success in life. Encouraging the young to step away from media and engage in real world interactions goes a long way in learning how to establish collaborative and cohesive equations. Exchanging ideas with others and observing them function in a range of activities help diversify thinking and enhance creativity and innovation. Establishing meaningful bonds that can last through an individual’s lifespan help build resilience and act as significant buffers to being impacted by crisis and mental health problems.

The presence and consequent influence and impact of media and social media cannot be eliminated. However, it can be mitigated and balanced through adoption of approaches that help young people build life skills.

(Dr Parikh is Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Programme & Adayu)

 

