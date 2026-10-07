Grinding your teeth at night without knowing it? Here’s what it does

Lisa Shah, in her late 40s, frequently complained of morning headaches and increasing tooth sensitivity. She did not realise she was grinding her teeth at night until dentists noticed characteristic wear patterns during an examination, recalls Dr Bibhakar Ranjan, a Germany-based dentist and preventive oral health advocate.

“After wearing a custom-made night guard and addressing contributing factors, her teeth were protected from further wear and there was an improvement in jaw discomfort,” he says, underscoring why bruxism, or teeth grinding, needs greater attention and awareness among patients as well as dentists and doctors so that it can be identified early. In India too, experts associated with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), say several studies have reported an increasing prevalence of the condition across different population groups.

“According to estimates across various studies, sleep and awake bruxism collectively affect approximately 10 to 30 per cent of the general Indian population, with varying degrees of severity, from occasional to frequent episodes. There is also a high correlation with anxiety, academic or occupational stress and modern lifestyle habits,” says Dr Jayesh Rahalkar, consultant orthodontist and past president of the Indian Dental Association, Pune.

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Studies have shown that the rates can rise significantly in high-stress or physically demanding environment. “For instance, studies in India show awake bruxism rates as high as 68 per cent among professional weightlifters and elevated levels among dental students facing academic and clinical stress,” Dr Rahalkar says.

The Indian Dental Association traditionally observes Oral Health Month during October and November to promote better oral hygiene and preventive care across India.

What is bruxism? Grinding or clenching of teeth?

“Bruxism is the medical term for the involuntary or subconscious clenching, grinding or gnashing of teeth, which can happen during waking hours or while sleeping,” Dr Rahalkar says.

Symptoms can range from morning headaches, dull pain around the temples, sore or tight jaw muscles and facial pain to increased tooth sensitivity and enamel wear. According to Dr Rahalkar, several factors have been linked to bruxism, including psychological stress, anxiety, sleep disorders and lifestyle habits such as heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco use and high caffeine intake. Over time, dentists say, persistent grinding can make teeth increasingly sensitive to hot and cold, while also causing cracks, fractures and, in severe cases, significant pain.

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Dr Ranjan says patients may not even realise that they are clenching or grinding their teeth while asleep. “It is only when there are jaw pain, headaches or worn teeth that dentists often identify the signs during a check-up,” he says.

Bruxism is on the rise due to increased stress and sleep disorders. “It is known to affect 20 per cent of the population,” says Dr Mohit Kheur, consultant at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and professor at M A Rangoonwala Dental College, Pune.

Types of disorder

Bruxism can broadly be classified as sleep bruxism and awake bruxism. While sleep bruxism occurs during sleep and may involve rhythmic or sustained clenching and grinding, awake bruxism is more commonly characterised by clenching or holding the teeth together while a person is conscious. Experts say awake bruxism may be associated with periods of stress, anxiety or intense concentration, while sleep bruxism may occur alongside other sleep-related problems. In many cases, however, people may be unaware of the habit, particularly when it occurs during sleep.

Rise in use of night guards, but they do not address the underlying cause

With growing awareness of bruxism, dentists are seeing greater use of night guards, which are designed to separate the upper and lower teeth and reduce the damage caused by repeated clenching and grinding.

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According to Dr Ranjan, a custom-made guard can provide an important layer of protection, particularly in patients who have already developed signs of tooth wear. By creating a barrier between the teeth, it can help limit further enamel loss and reduce the risk of cracks, fractures and damage to existing dental restorations. However, a night guard is primarily a protective measure and does not eliminate the factors responsible for bruxism. “A custom-made mouthguard doesn’t cure the underlying cause of grinding,” Dr Ranjan says. Identifying and addressing triggers such as stress, anxiety or sleep-related problems therefore remains important.

In cases where prolonged bruxism has already damaged the teeth, restorative treatment may also be required. “Worn-down teeth due to grinding can be restored with dental fillings or crowns,” Dr Ranjan says.