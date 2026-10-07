Grinding your teeth at night without knowing it? Here’s what it does

From worn enamel and sensitive teeth to jaw pain and headaches, sleep bruxism can cause damage before you realise there is a problem

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readOct 7, 2026 10:33 AM IST
teethStudies have shown that the rates can rise significantly in high-stress or physically demanding environment.
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Lisa Shah, in her late 40s, frequently complained of morning headaches and increasing tooth sensitivity. She did not realise she was grinding her teeth at night until dentists noticed characteristic wear patterns during an examination, recalls Dr Bibhakar Ranjan, a Germany-based dentist and preventive oral health advocate.

“After wearing a custom-made night guard and addressing contributing factors, her teeth were protected from further wear and there was an improvement in jaw discomfort,” he says, underscoring why bruxism, or teeth grinding, needs greater attention and awareness among patients as well as dentists and doctors so that it can be identified early. In India too, experts associated with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), say several studies have reported an increasing prevalence of the condition across different population groups.

“According to estimates across various studies, sleep and awake bruxism collectively affect approximately 10 to 30 per cent of the general Indian population, with varying degrees of severity, from occasional to frequent episodes. There is also a high correlation with anxiety, academic or occupational stress and modern lifestyle habits,” says Dr Jayesh Rahalkar, consultant orthodontist and past president of the Indian Dental Association, Pune.

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Studies have shown that the rates can rise significantly in high-stress or physically demanding environment. “For instance, studies in India show awake bruxism rates as high as 68 per cent among professional weightlifters and elevated levels among dental students facing academic and clinical stress,” Dr Rahalkar says.

The Indian Dental Association traditionally observes Oral Health Month during October and November to promote better oral hygiene and preventive care across India.

What is bruxism? Grinding or clenching of teeth?

“Bruxism is the medical term for the involuntary or subconscious clenching, grinding or gnashing of teeth, which can happen during waking hours or while sleeping,” Dr Rahalkar says.

Symptoms can range from morning headaches, dull pain around the temples, sore or tight jaw muscles and facial pain to increased tooth sensitivity and enamel wear. According to Dr Rahalkar, several factors have been linked to bruxism, including psychological stress, anxiety, sleep disorders and lifestyle habits such as heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco use and high caffeine intake. Over time, dentists say, persistent grinding can make teeth increasingly sensitive to hot and cold, while also causing cracks, fractures and, in severe cases, significant pain.

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Dr Ranjan says patients may not even realise that they are clenching or grinding their teeth while asleep. “It is only when there are jaw pain, headaches or worn teeth that dentists often identify the signs during a check-up,” he says.

Bruxism is on the rise due to increased stress and sleep disorders. “It is known to affect 20 per cent of the population,” says Dr Mohit Kheur, consultant at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and professor at M A Rangoonwala Dental College, Pune.

Types of disorder

Bruxism can broadly be classified as sleep bruxism and awake bruxism. While sleep bruxism occurs during sleep and may involve rhythmic or sustained clenching and grinding, awake bruxism is more commonly characterised by clenching or holding the teeth together while a person is conscious. Experts say awake bruxism may be associated with periods of stress, anxiety or intense concentration, while sleep bruxism may occur alongside other sleep-related problems. In many cases, however, people may be unaware of the habit, particularly when it occurs during sleep.

Rise in use of night guards, but they do not address the underlying cause

With growing awareness of bruxism, dentists are seeing greater use of night guards, which are designed to separate the upper and lower teeth and reduce the damage caused by repeated clenching and grinding.

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According to Dr Ranjan, a custom-made guard can provide an important layer of protection, particularly in patients who have already developed signs of tooth wear. By creating a barrier between the teeth, it can help limit further enamel loss and reduce the risk of cracks, fractures and damage to existing dental restorations. However, a night guard is primarily a protective measure and does not eliminate the factors responsible for bruxism. “A custom-made mouthguard doesn’t cure the underlying cause of grinding,” Dr Ranjan says. Identifying and addressing triggers such as stress, anxiety or sleep-related problems therefore remains important.

In cases where prolonged bruxism has already damaged the teeth, restorative treatment may also be required. “Worn-down teeth due to grinding can be restored with dental fillings or crowns,” Dr Ranjan says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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